ATHENS, OH – Nat Rosen ’78 says it’s a long way from the Radio and Television Building at Ohio University to Madison Avenue in New York City. But he believes he was able to make it there because of the lessons he learned and experiences he had working at WOUB-TV. “I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” said Rosen. “I knew I wanted to get into media, and in those days, you didn’t go and visit colleges. You just went to a school that had the major you wanted. I picked a university in Denver and went there sight unseen. It ended up not being the right place for me.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO