BLUE in 22!!!
1d ago
All Ohioans can be proud of Joe Burrow! A great Buckeye!! I don't know about some of his clothing choices on game days, though.
WOUB
Alexander’s D’Augustino sets career goal record; Spartans win 6-2
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Alexander Varsity Boys Soccer Team (8-5-3) found themselves on top after an 8 goal thriller ending at 6-2 against the Miami Trace Panthers (6-9-3). After coming off a hard fought 4-2 loss against Unioto (16-1) the Spartans looked to bounce back in their first sectional tournament match.
WOUB
Nat Rosen calls the WOUB experience “unparalleled”
ATHENS, OH – Nat Rosen ’78 says it’s a long way from the Radio and Television Building at Ohio University to Madison Avenue in New York City. But he believes he was able to make it there because of the lessons he learned and experiences he had working at WOUB-TV. “I grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” said Rosen. “I knew I wanted to get into media, and in those days, you didn’t go and visit colleges. You just went to a school that had the major you wanted. I picked a university in Denver and went there sight unseen. It ended up not being the right place for me.”
WOUB
WOUB students headed to Washington D.C. for College Media Association Conference
ATHENS, OH – Three Ohio University students who work at WOUB Public Media are attending the annual College Media Association (CMA) Conference in Washington D.C. at the end of October. Jack Greene, Silver Barker, and Jessica Stelzer are part of a group of 21 Ohio University journalism and media students headed to this year’s conference called MediaFest22.
Officials give update on Marietta, Ohio plane crash
UPDATE (10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19): An official with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) provided an update on the investigation into a plane crash in Marietta, Ohio. NTSB Air Safety Manager Aaron McCarter said that a preliminary report of the crash will be available in about 10 days, and then a full factual […]
thepostathens.com
Field of Screams terrifies visitors
Off of James A. Rhodes Appalachian Highway sits a narrow, gravel road that snakes its way through dust and fog to Murphy’s Field, home of the Field of Screams. Located just outside of Athens County in Coolville, Ohio, Murphy’s Farm Field of Screams is open until Oct. 29 every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. For $15, participants endure a haunted-house-like experience deep in the terrifying, interactive field.
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
Ohio plane crash video released
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the moment a plane crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership Tuesday morning, killing two people. It’s a video one aviation expert said could play a key role in determining exactly what led to the fatal crash. The video shows […]
WOUB
Local food bank president: Biden’s plan to end hunger by end of decade is ambitious
ATHENS, Ohio – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to end hunger in the United States by 2030. This was announced at the White House Conference on Food, Nutrition, and Health. The plan includes five main goals, including improving food access and supporting physical activity for all.
Marietta, Ohio plane crash victims identified
UPDATE (2:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the two victims of a Marietta, Ohio plane crash. 45-year-old Eric Seevers, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and 49-year-old Timothy Gifford, of Orient, Ohio, were both killed in the crash. UPDATE: (10:37 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022) – The Ohio […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three arrested in Task Force roundup
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant roundup in the county. Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, members of the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Investigative Unit, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Deputies with the...
West Virginia man dies in Ohio plane crash,1 other dead
Police in Ohio have released the names of the two people that died in a plane crash on Tuesday. The occupants of the plane have been identified as Eric S. Seevers, 45, Parkersburg, W.Va., and Timothy F. Gifford, 49, Orient. The crash of the 1974 Beechcraft Air King E90 in Marietta, Ohio, was reported about 7:15 […]
WTAP
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Lee Rector and his partner, Wayne Waldeck, were headed out the door Tuesday morning to the Wood County Airport when they heard the awful news. A small plane they had chartered from Columbus to pick them up had crashed in Marietta. “I got a message from...
Ohio man pleads guilty to selling meth in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Columbus, Ohio pleaded guilty to a drug crime in West Virginia. According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Ivan Burton sold 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg, West Virginia in August of 2022 and admitted to conspiring with others to deal drugs in the Parkersburg area […]
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police deals with multiple school threats in recent weeks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Recently at local Wood County Schools threats have been called in that the Parkersburg police department had to take care of. Parkersburg police department officials say that all threats that they get called for are taken as serious until the situation is properly dealt with. Police...
WLWT 5
Accused killer George Wagner blasts interrogators during surprise interview in Montana
WAVERLY, Ohio — George Wagner uttered what could be a prophetic statement when he mistakenly thought his ex-wife might get custody of their son a little more than a year after the 2016 Pike County massacre. "I'm bringing all hell with me," Wagner said. The 31-year-old is on trial...
Plane crashes in Ohio
A plane crashed in Marietta Ohio around 7:00 AM. The crash happened in the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The airplane is a Beechcraft 90 airplane, according to the Marietta Times. The plane is expected to hold six-ten passengers but officials told the news outlet they don’t know how […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
School bus crashes in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Erwin and C, H, & D Roads in Jackson County. According to the patrol, the 64-year-old...
WOUB
Two COVID-related deaths have been reported in Athens County, along with 51 new cases for Oct. 14-20
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 154 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 18,636 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 51 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ODOT announces closure of Route 327 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closure of Route 327 between Fridenmaker Road and Glen Roy Road in Jackson County for a culvert replacement. According to ODOT, the closure is expected to last 21 days. Officials said traffic will be detoured via Route 93,...
