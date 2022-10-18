ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, MA

Marion hosts community health fair

MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
Loft School gets a visit from the farm

MARION – Lauren and Jeff Paine from Pine Meadow Farm in Mattapoisett brought Chocolate and Patience to visit the children at the Loft School in Marion on Thursday Oct. 20. The Pre-K class at Loft School has been learning about Peru this past month. The children had a chance...
Lynn S. Maynard, 61

CARVER – Lynn S. Maynard, 61, of Carver, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Buzzards Bay. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Janice (Clarke) Maynard. She was born in New Bedford and lived in Wareham and Carver for...
Carl Wilga, 59

WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
New play opens on Marion Art Center stage

MARION – The Marion Art Center has announced its upcoming production of Church & State. The play is written by Jason Odell Williams and directed by Donn Tyler, on stage at the Anne Braitmayer Webb (MAC) Theater. The cast includes Garrett Olson, Jennie Williamson, Susan Sullivan, Oliver Asker, and...
Wareham Free Library continues Mystery Book Club

The Wareham Free Library will resume its Mystery Book Club with a reading of “Her Royal Spyness Solves Her First Case” on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. “Her Royal Spyness Solves Her First Case” is the first book in a series of 15 mystery novels by Rhys Bowen. The 16th book in the series will be released in November. The book, set in 1930s London, tells the story of Lady Victoria Georgiana Charlotte Eugenie (“Georgie” for short), who is 34th in line for the British throne and penniless. Seeking independence, she flees her Scotland home, her brother and her husband-to-be. In her quest for freedom, she winds up becoming a spy for the British government .
