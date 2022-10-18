The Wareham Free Library will resume its Mystery Book Club with a reading of “Her Royal Spyness Solves Her First Case” on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. “Her Royal Spyness Solves Her First Case” is the first book in a series of 15 mystery novels by Rhys Bowen. The 16th book in the series will be released in November. The book, set in 1930s London, tells the story of Lady Victoria Georgiana Charlotte Eugenie (“Georgie” for short), who is 34th in line for the British throne and penniless. Seeking independence, she flees her Scotland home, her brother and her husband-to-be. In her quest for freedom, she winds up becoming a spy for the British government .

WAREHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO