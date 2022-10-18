Read full article on original website
Roberta A.Livingston, 55
TILTON — Roberta "Robin" A. Livingston, 55, passed away on October 17, 2022, with her husband by her side. Robin leaves behind her husband of 20 years, Brett W. Livingston, along with his daughters, Shannon L. Nichols and her sons, Philip and Alex of Sanbornton, Jammie L. Livingston (predeceased in 2017) and her son, Mason Gatanti of Franklin, Ryann L. Johnson and her sons, Dade (predeceased), Kainan and Charlie of Franklin. Robin also leaves her four sons, James R. Terwilligar of San Diego, California, Anthony B. Terwilligar of Tilton, Luke L. Flory of Tilton and Joshua J. Livingston and his wife Devon and daughter Jammie of Keene. She is also predeceased by her parents.
Marcia Presher: Karin Salome is a hardworking, active supporter of Laconia youth
I have known Karin Salome for over 40 years, first through St. James Episcopal Church and her involvement with the St. James Nursery School, and then as neighbor and dear friend since we moved to Laconia in 1987. Salome has been an active supporter of youth in the Laconia area for as long as I can remember, as a Laconia Little League coach, as a youth group leader at St. James, and as a registered nurse, always helping with medical questions or needs. Salome is a caring person and a hard worker. She will a great asset to the Laconia School Board. Please vote for Karin Salome on Nov. 8.
These are the creepiest haunted hotels in New England, according to Thrillist
America has many haunted hotels, according to Thrillist, which recently highlighted six spooky stays in New England. The website named the creepiest, most mysterious haunted hotels in every state and included Captain Grant’s Inn in Preston, Conn.; Colonial Inn in Concord, Mass.; Fairfield Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine; Graduate Providence in Providence, R.I.; Green Mountain Inn in Stowe, Vermont; and Tilton Inn in Tilton, N.H.
Introduction to chess at the Meredith Public Library
MEREDITH — The Meredith Public Library, 91 Main Street, will be hosting "Chess — What is it? An Introduction to the World of Chess" on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Chess is a game that is over 1,500 years old and is played by people all around the world. The game’s rules can be learned quite easily, but mastery of the game can take a lifetime. However, you don’t have to dedicate your life to chess to enjoy its many pleasures.
Ronnie Abbott: Why Sheriff Bill Wright is the best choice for Belknap County
Around a month ago, there was a fundraiser for the Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center called “Beards for Bucks.” The sheriff jumped on board and set himself a sizable goal of $500 in donations. At first, the donations were only coming in here and there, so to make sure he hit his goal he was on social media after work every day advocating for the campaign and doing his best to get people to donate.
Donation of lighting offers safe skating after dark
LACONIA — When dusk fell on the city’s skate park, skaters would continue their practice by the headlights of parked cars. Those days are over. The park now dons a set of four lights, allowing skaters to safely carry on after sunset.
Artificial wildlife spotted at Tilton Island Park
TILTON — When a flock of pink plastic flamingos landed this month on Tilton Island Park in the middle of the Winnipesaukee River, there was immediate speculation that they might have arrived to help raise money for the restoration of the town’s unique pedestrian bridge. The bridge, which...
Murray family donates 200-acre conservation easement
WOLFEBORO — The Murray family generously donated a nearly 200-acre conservation easement to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in the towns of Wolfeboro and New Durham. "I bought the land with no intention of ever developing it," states Roger Murray, owner of the land. "It...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
Powerhouse 2023 season revealed: Old favorites and some that 'nobody's heard of'
LACONIA — The 2023 season for the Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, revealed at a special event on Thursday, includes some of the most well-known titles in theater history, one show that’s never been performed in the state, and nine musicals. The announcement comes at a time when the community...
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
Funeral services, procession held for longtime Derry police chief
DERRY, N.H. — The town of Derry said goodbye to its longest-serving police chief Thursday. Funeral services and a procession was held for former chief Edward B. Garone. First responders from neighboring communities took over services so Derry personnel could go to the funeral. Garone first started as a...
Somersworth, New Hampshire, Man Featured in Apple Watch Commercial
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine? You're out enjoying one of your favorite winter activities, and all of a sudden, things go terribly wrong to the point that your life is in danger? To make matters worse, there is no one around to help you! This scary scenario was a reality for William Rogers from Somersworth, New Hampshire, last year. You might remember seeing the story on WMUR. William was out ice skating on Salmon Falls river on a gorgeous day in March. All of a sudden, he fell through the ice, and things got serious.
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New Hampshire
BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a...
Laconia Kiwanis Fuel Raffle offers $1,000 prize
LACONIA — You can win $1,000 toward your heating bill this winter. There are no limitations on the type of fuel. It can be oil, electric, propane or natural gas, wood pellets, wood, or coal. Laconia Kiwanis will make the $1,000 payment on your behalf directly to the vendor of your choice. With the rising heating costs, there is no better time to enter the contest.
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple’s death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. (AP/Boston 25) — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New...
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
Meredith Rotary Club hosts rotary youth exchange students
MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club recently hosted 10 youth exchange students from Rotary District 7870, which covers much of Southern Vermont and Southern New Hampshire. The students were from Argentina, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Finland, Germany, India, Italy, Spain, and Thailand. Students in the Rotary Youth Exchange program spend the entire school year with host families in the United States.
