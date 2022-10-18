My first exposure to caladiums was a memorable one. I was not yet into horticulture. It was the 80s. I was working in an office in downtown Cincinnati and sometimes parked my AMC Pacer (just kidding. I was way cooler than that. I had a Ford Escort station wagon) on the far side of relatively small park. One year, for no reason that I know of, the park staff tilled a bed approximately 15’ deep and a block long and filled it with caladiums. In hindsight, now that I have some knowledge of horticulture, it was kind of a weird idea for a park planting, but it was unique and beautiful until late summer when it sort of burned up. For quite a time since, even after I had entered the world of horticulture, I very rarely saw caladiums planted and no one ever seemed to talk about them. It felt like they had insulted everyone and had became persona non grata. Whatever the cause, maybe because they burned up in sun, they were yesterday’s news and I never really knew why.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO