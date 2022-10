This week’s Feature Teacher is middle school favorite Mrs. Trexler, who has taught at Bellwood for 12 years. Mrs. Trexler has worked with many grades throughout her career as a teacher, from Kindergarten, to first grade, and now sixth grade. Mrs. Trexler works with the middle school Blueprint, where she helps out young kids who want to write stories for their school newspaper.

BELLWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO