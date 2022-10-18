Read full article on original website
Man charged in Colorado supermarket attack still incompetent
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a judge first...
MDH announces first human monkeypox-related death in Maryland
The Maryland Department of Health announced Friday the state's first human monkeypox-related death of a resident. The department confirmed the death of the Maryland resident in which human monkeypox was a contributing factor. The resident was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case, the department said. "Human monkeypox is still...
Weather: Morning frost, milder by afternoon
Meteorologist Ava Marie explains how it'll get milder by the afternoon Friday in Maryland.
Wave of new Americans could play key role in Arizona midterm election
(PHOENIX) -- As Yesenia Cruz-Bejarano emerged from the Moose Lodge, an early voting location in South Phoenix, tears streamed down her face even as she smiled brightly with joy. "I've been here for so long, you know, more than half of my life. So, I feel so proud," said Cruz-Bejarano,...
Weather: Milder Friday afternoon, showers for part of weekend
Meteorologist Lowell Melser shows how it'll be milder Friday afternoon in Maryland, but there will be showers for part of the weekend.
Dan Cox met, accepted gift from Proud Boys member
New video obtained by The Washington Post shows Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox greeting a member of the Proud Boys. The video, which was recorded at Cox's primary victory party over the summer, shows Cox shaking hands with a man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys logo on it. The man handed Cox a comb as a gift, saying, "This is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you."
