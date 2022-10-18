ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wnky.com

Big food pantry restock in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Just Serve, an organization out of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for the second year in a row, helped out Bowling Green’s community in a big way. News 40 talked to a couple of people involved in the restock today, and...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Ex-Cat Allen embracing new start at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – When Dontaie Allen was pouring in 3-pointer after 3-pointer at tiny Pendleton County High School, one of the first colleges to notice his ability was Western Kentucky University. The more he scored, the more colleges noticed him – including the University of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow-Barren County Tourism looking for movie extras

GLASGOW, Ky. – If you’ve wanted a shot at being on screen, tomorrow might be your chance. Glasgow-Barren County Tourism is looking for 15 extras for a movie. Applicants can try for a spot tomorrow at noon in Glasgow. All you need to do is send a message...
GLASGOW, KY
14news.com

KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.

DRAKESBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro. KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WARREN COUNTY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

When You’ll Hear the Bowling Green KY References in John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ and ‘Halloween’

One of my favorite parts of Halloween wouldn't exactly resonate around the rest of the country. That's because it's hyper-local. When I was a freshman at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green in the fall of 1984, we would go to Downing University Center almost every Friday night to watch movies in the big theater. Among them were John Carpenter's The Fog and Halloween.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Interstate traffic congested near Oakland due to incident

OAKLAND — A motor vehicle incident is causing major traffic congestion along the southbound lanes of Interstate 65. Officials are on scene of an incident involving a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene said one vehicle had been on fire. The southbound lanes are impeded with heavy traffic as of...
OAKLAND, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities asking for public's help to find missing Kentucky teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, Cadence Riggle is described as a 5 foot, 6 inch tall girl weighing 146 pounds. Authorities say she walked off of a farm owned by her family at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and used a phone to call someone to pick her up.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Vehicle crash along US 31E injures Glasgow man

GLASGOW — A man was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon along Scottsville Road in Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3000 block of the roadway around 4:35 p.m. A vehicle had crashed through a guard rail. Carl Vincent of Glasgow was driving...
GLASGOW, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
KENTUCKY STATE

