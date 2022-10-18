ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

maldenblueandgold.com

Malden High’s Cheerleading Team Welcomes New Coach Jazmine Dessert

Anticipation was through the roof as Malden High School welcomed Jazmine Dessert, the new coach for the cheer team, and their new captains. Sophomore Isabella Truong thought the captains were great and even mentioned that “they're very supportive of us, and they're always trying to help us do better.”
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Reads and Project Misiki Collaborate in River Healing Project

Like most years, Malden Reads has picked their book of the year, An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, the first Native American Poet Laureate in the Library of Congress. “It ignited a sense of hope and unity that we could restore this river to its former glory,” said an anonymous volunteer, as they recalled the blessings put on the Malden River. Words on the Water was the result of a collaboration between Malden Reads and Project Misik.
MALDEN, MA
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

The Girls Varsity Soccer Team is Determined to Keep Going

Jenayah Moreno and Haset Tesfaw also contributed to this article. (Left) Catherine Santos kicked the ball at the September 28th game. HAYLEE SEELEY. (Top Right) The team poses for a picture after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.(Bottom Right) The team holds up Mercedes Costa, the only freshman on the varsity team, after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.
MALDEN, MA
hot969boston.com

I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett

The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Cross Country Nears Season Finish Line

The cross country team is nearing the end of their season, most recently competing against Chelsea on October 12th. After a win against Everett and a loss against Somerville, the team’s record thus far is 5-4. Their meet against Everett was quite uneventful. The course of the day was...
MALDEN, MA
maldenblueandgold.com

Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market

All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
MALDEN, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M

PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
PRINCETON, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group

(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
PLYMOUTH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jurassic World experience roars into Boston

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
BOSTON, MA

