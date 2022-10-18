Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden High’s Cheerleading Team Welcomes New Coach Jazmine Dessert
Anticipation was through the roof as Malden High School welcomed Jazmine Dessert, the new coach for the cheer team, and their new captains. Sophomore Isabella Truong thought the captains were great and even mentioned that “they're very supportive of us, and they're always trying to help us do better.”
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Reads and Project Misiki Collaborate in River Healing Project
Like most years, Malden Reads has picked their book of the year, An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, the first Native American Poet Laureate in the Library of Congress. “It ignited a sense of hope and unity that we could restore this river to its former glory,” said an anonymous volunteer, as they recalled the blessings put on the Malden River. Words on the Water was the result of a collaboration between Malden Reads and Project Misik.
Haverhill cancels school for 5th straight day as teachers strike continues after no agreement met
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Despite the threat of fines, teachers in Haverhill will hit the picket lines for a seventh straight day Friday morning. The ongoing strike will also force kids out of the classroom for the fifth day in a row. The Haverhill Education Association and the school district...
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
Haunted Tunnel in Massachusetts Is Full of Ghostly Activity
What happened here is just so sad.
maldenblueandgold.com
The Girls Varsity Soccer Team is Determined to Keep Going
Jenayah Moreno and Haset Tesfaw also contributed to this article. (Left) Catherine Santos kicked the ball at the September 28th game. HAYLEE SEELEY. (Top Right) The team poses for a picture after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.(Bottom Right) The team holds up Mercedes Costa, the only freshman on the varsity team, after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
hot969boston.com
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know This About…Everett
The city was named after Edward Everett, who served as U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, and was the 15th Governor of Massachusetts. He also served as President of Harvard University. Everett is a small yet vibrant city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. It was first settled in 1630 and incorporated 200 years...
Episode 2 of Unsolved: Worcester, 'Double Homicide on Halloween,' Now Available
WORCESTER - A true crime, cold case podcast series exploring the dozens of unsolved murders and missing persons cases currently under investigation by the Worcester Police Department released episode 2 of season 1 on Thursday. From the founder of ThisWeekinWorcester.com, "Unsolved: Worcester" is a series of narrative episodes airing every...
manchesterinklink.com
Beauty school dropout: Vacant trade school remains a fixture in Manchester’s downtown in the midst of rapid change
MANCHESTER, NH – The building at 533 Elm St. is a fixture in Downtown Manchester, and not in a good way. The former location for Michael’s School of Hair Design and Esthetics and Coiffures offers premium event parking next to the SNHU arena. That’s about it. The...
South Shore-based billionaire giving away $1M every week for an entire year
QUINCY, Mass. — A South Shore-based billionaire is giving back big this year after he and his wife announced their new goal of donating $1 million per week to at least 52 different non-profit groups. Rob Hale, who is worth an estimated $5 billion from his controlling stake in...
maldenblueandgold.com
Cross Country Nears Season Finish Line
The cross country team is nearing the end of their season, most recently competing against Chelsea on October 12th. After a win against Everett and a loss against Somerville, the team’s record thus far is 5-4. Their meet against Everett was quite uneventful. The course of the day was...
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market
All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
NECN
Methuen Seeks Answers, Help From Mass. After Dozens of Families Brought to Hotel
City officials in Methuen are calling on help from Massachusetts with dozens of migrant families living in a hotel unexpectedly. Mayor Neil Perry expressed frustration after meeting with the state's Department of Housing and Community Development Thursday. "What we expected from the call and what we walked away from the...
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Jurassic World experience roars into Boston
If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with a dinosaur without the possibility of being eaten, you may want to get to Agganis Arena this spring. It’s no Isla Sorna, but fans of the franchise will be able to see some of their favorite reptiles and characters when the Jurassic World Live Tour comes to Boston.
2 Mass. locales listed among best places to live in the U.S.
Two other New England spots made Money magazine's list as well. For those looking to put down roots, Money magazine says Massachusetts boasts two of the best places to live in America. The publication recently released a list of the 50 best places to live in the U.S., and Somerville...
