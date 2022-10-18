ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden Reads and Project Misiki Collaborate in River Healing Project

Like most years, Malden Reads has picked their book of the year, An American Sunrise by Joy Harjo, the first Native American Poet Laureate in the Library of Congress. “It ignited a sense of hope and unity that we could restore this river to its former glory,” said an anonymous volunteer, as they recalled the blessings put on the Malden River. Words on the Water was the result of a collaboration between Malden Reads and Project Misik.
Malden High’s Cheerleading Team Welcomes New Coach Jazmine Dessert

Anticipation was through the roof as Malden High School welcomed Jazmine Dessert, the new coach for the cheer team, and their new captains. Sophomore Isabella Truong thought the captains were great and even mentioned that “they're very supportive of us, and they're always trying to help us do better.”
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market

All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
The Girls Varsity Soccer Team is Determined to Keep Going

Jenayah Moreno and Haset Tesfaw also contributed to this article. (Left) Catherine Santos kicked the ball at the September 28th game. HAYLEE SEELEY. (Top Right) The team poses for a picture after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.(Bottom Right) The team holds up Mercedes Costa, the only freshman on the varsity team, after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.
Cross Country Nears Season Finish Line

The cross country team is nearing the end of their season, most recently competing against Chelsea on October 12th. After a win against Everett and a loss against Somerville, the team’s record thus far is 5-4. Their meet against Everett was quite uneventful. The course of the day was...
Tornados Field Hockey Destroys North East Metro Tech in 9-0 Game

Nathan Dean also contributed to this article. Malden High’s Field Hockey team opened up their seventh game hosting Northeast Metro Tech at Pine Banks on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. They hoped to improve on their current 1-5 (Win-Loss) record. Starting from the beginning, Malden was efficient at moving the...
