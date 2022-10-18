Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Related
maldenblueandgold.com
Cross Country Nears Season Finish Line
The cross country team is nearing the end of their season, most recently competing against Chelsea on October 12th. After a win against Everett and a loss against Somerville, the team’s record thus far is 5-4. Their meet against Everett was quite uneventful. The course of the day was...
maldenblueandgold.com
The Girls Varsity Soccer Team is Determined to Keep Going
Jenayah Moreno and Haset Tesfaw also contributed to this article. (Left) Catherine Santos kicked the ball at the September 28th game. HAYLEE SEELEY. (Top Right) The team poses for a picture after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.(Bottom Right) The team holds up Mercedes Costa, the only freshman on the varsity team, after their win against Chelsea. HASET TESFAW.
maldenblueandgold.com
Tornados Field Hockey Destroys North East Metro Tech in 9-0 Game
Nathan Dean also contributed to this article. Malden High’s Field Hockey team opened up their seventh game hosting Northeast Metro Tech at Pine Banks on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. They hoped to improve on their current 1-5 (Win-Loss) record. Starting from the beginning, Malden was efficient at moving the...
WCVB
Stage set for comeback story as world champion athletes compete in Skate America in Norwood, Massachusetts
NORWOOD, Mass. — International eyes are on Norwood this weekend, where The Skating Club of Boston is hosting Skate America. It's the kickoff to the Grand Prix figure skating season, and a familiar face from Newton is back. Gracie Gold, 27, is back competing in the senior Grand Prix...
theuconnblog.com
UConn men’s hockey: Amonte returning to BU; assistant coach Tyler Helton’s impact
When UConn men’s hockey travels up to Boston University for a two-game series this weekend, it’ll serve as a homecoming for forward Ty Amonte, who spent the previous five seasons with the Terriers. This won’t just be any transfer playing against his former team. Amonte comes from a...
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Latest on Asaro Bakery; Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths & Jewelers closing
If Asaro Bakery gets as many customers as we get emails from people asking about when it is opening…the planned Church Street business is going to make a killing. But first it needs to submit new architectural and engineering plans to convert the retail space into restaurant space, which includes all the necessary plumbing, etc. to meet food codes and town bylaws.
walls102.com
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
North Shore woman to buy new house after winning big prize on scratch ticket
LYNNFIELD, Mass. — A North Shore woman says she plans to buy a new house after recently winning a life-changing prize on a scratch ticket. Emily Bartlett, of Lynnfield, chose the cash option on her “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game prize and received a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
The Deepest Lake in Massachusetts Is Not What You Think It Is
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
It Wasn’t ’78, But This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Snowiest Day Ever
Every time heavy snowfall was in the forecast growing up, I heard about "The Blizzard of '78", and how bad it was. Rightfully so, I suppose. It was a LONG storm that dumped and dumped snow on Massachusetts in February of that year. It wasn't the most snow Boston has seen, however.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
This Boston Area Estate for Sale is Right Out of the Popular TV Series ‘Bridgerton’
Talk about a breathtaking manor that looks like it could be out of the hit TV show Bridgerton on Netflix. This western suburban Boston estate is at 5 Concord Road in Weston, Massachusetts, and listed by Rikki Conley with Sotheby's International Realty. According to this listing, the $15 million home...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
nbcboston.com
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
cruiseradio.net
Celebrity Cruise Ship Completes First Season Sailing From Boston
As Celebrity Summit prepares to reposition to Miami for her fall and winter Caribbean season, Celebrity Cruises wrapped up a successful first season homeporting in Boston. The vessel operated four 10, 11, and 12-night cruises that sailed the northeast coastline, visiting ports in Maine and Canada. “Our first season homeporting in Boston was an absolutely thrilling success and one of Celebrity’s most sought-after itineraries,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo.
Radio Ink
Boston Host To Pay Fired Producer’s Salary
You don’t hear many inside baseball on-air conversations about management that don’t result in a firing. When you produce great ratings at the 5th highest revenue generating station in America, you get a little more leeway. Despite coming in as the 5th highest billing station in the country...
waghostwriter.com
WA tramples Lincoln-Sudbury in one sided matchup
WA Football defeated Lincoln-Sudbury 21-6 at home on Friday, Oct. 14, improving their record to 5-1 on the season. WA dominated from the first snap of the game, opening up a huge gap to allow senior running back Anthony Rudiman to rush for a first down. WA continued to lean on the running game during their first drive as they methodically marched down the field. Then, facing a fourth down and goal, junior quarterback Jake Cullen completed a pass to Rudiman who powered through the defense to get into the endzone. After a successful extra point attempt, WA had a 7-0 lead.
Comments / 0