The Walking Dead's "smart" zombies finally solve decade-long mystery
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run is a reflective one thanks to the flashbacks that kick off each of these last eight episodes. And while there's much to celebrate about this show's historic run, revisiting the outbreak's early days also reminds us of a big plot hole that's plagued The Walking Dead since we first met that little zombie girl holding her teddy all the way back in episode one.
House of the Dragon season 1 finale leak condemned by HBO
HBO has condemned the leaking of House of the Dragon's season 1 finale. The US channel has released a public comment to confirm that a copy leaked of this weekend's episode, 'The Black Queen', because of an apparent breakdown in the international distribution of the show (via Deadline). An HBO...
Hollyoaks: What characters from 1995-2005 do you think WOULD fit in today's show
I done two polls recently asking whether a former family (The Hunters) and a former character (Scott Anderson) should return or not and I was surprised by the amount of people stating they wouldn't fit in today's show. So I thought I start a thread asking what characters from the...
Stranger Things star lands next lead movie role in new horror
Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has landed his newest role in an upcoming horror movie. As reported by Deadline, the actor, who also appeared in 2017's Power Rangers reboot and Elvis, will be starring in Went Up the Hill alongside Old and The Girl in the Spider's Web star Vicky Krieps.
Liv’s Finale (Emmerdale)
I always found the character of Liv to be rather poor and this was down to the majority of her storylines these past couple of years being about her alcoholism. Tonight, she was so different, and I have to say Isobel played her really well. It brought tears to my eyes when she spent her last moments with Aaron and Vinny.
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville dies after theatre performance
Ex-EastEnders star Josephine Melville has tragically died backstage following a theatre performance. The actress had a recurring stint in the soap as Tessa Parker, the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter, in 1986. She returned to play a different character in an episode in 2005, as well as making appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Ella Henderson's 'Brave' music video, and Little Miss Jocelyn.
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Why do soaps kill off so many characters?
It started with Brookside, then Hollyoaks. Then Emmerdale jumped on the bandwagon and then EastEnders. Death is a very very dark topic but soaps seem to enjoy gleefully killing off both young and old characters with little or no consequence. Gone are the days when a major characters death would have massive reprecussions. Therefore what’s the point?
Line of Duty and Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham confirmed for new BBC series
Stephen Graham's movie Boiling Point is getting a TV adaptation for the BBC. Revolving around a busy London kitchen, the intense one-shot film received critical acclaim and picked up a number of accolades including four wins at the British Independent Film Awards. Variety reports that many of the film's cast...
Are you looking forward to Ncuti Gatwa as 14th?
I hadn't heard of Ncuti Gatwa and haven't seen him in anything else such as Sex Education. It will be interesting to see him as the Doctor and see what he brings to the role and to the show. I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of personality the 14th...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Doctor Who boss teases the Master as you've never seen him before
Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has discussed Sacha Dhawan's role as The Master in upcoming special, 'The Power of The Doctor'. Airing on October 23, this episode marks Jodie Whittaker's last appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor. According to Chibnall, the special will be a gift to fans and will include a surprising version of The Master, the Doctor's archenemy.
Doctor Who boss reveals Jodie Whittaker’s final episode will break new record
Doctor Who says goodbye to another era tomorrow (October 23), as Jodie Whittaker departs the leading role while showrunner Chris Chibnall hands over the reins to Russell T Davies once again. Jodie's last episode 'The Power of The Doctor' is going to go out with a bang, with the departing...
Station 19 season 6 UK release date revealed by Disney+
Station 19 fans have some good news as season six has finally landed a UK release date. The new instalment of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff will be available to watch in the UK very soon. Fans will be able to follow the latest in the lives of Seattle's first responders on Disney+ from October 26.
Emmerdale : Thursday the 20/10/22 - " As the Sun rises...."
Lots happening in the programme this Evening, so let's have a look at the ( scanty) spoilers .... As Dawn breaks, the village is in a bit of a mess ; tonight's episode sees Dianne and Eric venture out to check on the aftermath........ Music for the advert breaks, as...
Netflix adds disclaimer to The Crown season 5 trailer following Judi Dench complaint
Netflix has added a disclaimer to its trailer for The Crown season five, following complaints about the series. Unlike previous seasons of the royal drama, the description beneath the official trailer reads: "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign."
CS - Isn't It About Time It Was Changed To Summer Street?
She's dull as ditchwater, but where other characters go 'missing' for weeks/months, she is the one ever present. Now they have handed her yet another big story to get on with. What on earth does the producer see in her? It wouldn't be quite so bad if it was just her, but the whole three dads nonsense is incredibly tedious as well.
Former Holby City wanted to join Casualty
I still feel it's a shame that Holby City bosses decided to kill off Jac Naylor in the final ever episode. And now, actress Rosie Marcel has revealed that she wanted to move to Casualty. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/holby-city/a41732055/holby-city-rosie-marcel-wanted-casualty-role/. Thanks for the link. I agreed it is a terrible shame that they did...
Would you like to see the Fugitive Doctor again?
I've gotta say no. Whilst Jo Martin was great as the Doctor and really illustrated what was missing with Jodie's incarnation, I just don't like the whole Timeless Child storyline and the idea that the Doctor is millions of years old with untold prior regenerations. It just doesn't work for me and so while it would have been good to have Jo as a future incarnation, the way they've gone with that story means I really don't want it to continue past Chibnall's era.
Aubrey Plaza is not a mean girl
"I remember, years ago, someone came up to me in a bar and they said, 'My friend wants you to punch him in the face'. And I'm just like... why?" The answer, in its own way, makes sense: Aubrey Plaza plays mean, and she plays it well. From her Parks and Rec breakout as the nihilistic April Ludgate to her slightly unhinged Ingrid, Plaza's credits include a host of women who have an undercurrent of disconnect – whether from themselves or society's expectations.
