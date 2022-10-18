Read full article on original website
George Frost
3d ago
Don’t matter what anyone thinks he still has the job and making the big money but he is not risking his football playing years on the field he has made something else to fall back just in case
Reply
7
Jay Briggs
3d ago
wow they act like he was going to a actual job ,like hard labor he's sits on both jobs talking.
Reply(1)
7
Roger Anderson
2d ago
Nothing wrong with testing/ interviewing with a future job. Being a backup QB for so long he has a lot of insight from the bench / sidelines/ Coaches/ QB perspective. That's something the NFL Networks and TA are always interested in.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Related
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal
The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise. The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night. Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
I-Team: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson busted for speeding 97 mph on turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol dash and body camera video show the stop in Sandusky County.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders
All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0) Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Status for Jets Week 7 Game Revealed
The Denver Broncos (2-4) have announced that quarterback Russell Wilson be inactive for the team’s Week 7 home matchup against the New York Jets (4-2). Wilson is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He did everything he could to play, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Broncos are holding out Wilson to allow him to heal and prevent a lingering injury. Backup Brett Rypien will get the start — the second of his career. Rypien guided the Broncos to a victory over the Jets in 2020. He completed 19-of-31 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Melvin Gordon III gets ominous assessment from legendary Broncos tailback Terrell Davis
Melvin Gordon is the No. 1 running back on the Denver Broncos depth chart, and he is expected to deliver a first-rate ground attack. Gordon’s production has not been stellar to this point. The Denver offense has struggled as a whole, but the lack of a consistent running game...
Look: Denver Broncos Coach Going to Drastic Lengths to Fix Offense
The offensive situation for the Denver Broncos is dire. Even after trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason and hiring a head coach with an offensive background in Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring at 15.2 points per game. Still, the lengths ...
Yardbarker
'Robot' Russell Wilson OUT vs. Jets; Seahawks Wonder What's Wrong with Broncos QB: 'Be Human!'
The Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, the nine-time Pro Bowler, with the hope that he would bring to the Mile High City what he so often provided to the Seattle Seahawks. But "contention'' has turned to "contentious'' in Denver, with Wilson having posted a career-worst 83.4 quarterback rating for...
Report: Panthers Also Receiving 'Multiple' Trade Calls For Another Offensive Star
The Carolina Panthers might not be done making blockbuster trades ahead of the deadline. The Panthers dealt Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday night. They're receiving four draft picks, highlighted by a second-round pick in 2023, in return. However, the ...
9News
Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field. They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes. If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision...
A Fan Yelled At Russell Westbrook As He Was Heading To The Locker Room And The Former MVP Told Him To Say That To His Face
Russell Westbrook gets heckled by a fan after his poor performance against the Los Angeles Clippers.
SB Nation
How NFL defenses are making life even harder for opposing quarterbacks
2.8 seconds is not a lot of time at all. In fact, according to my trusty iPhone stopwatch, that is roughly what it took you to read that first sentence. Now imagine trying to make a difficult decision in that short timeframe. From the controlled chaos of an NFL pocket.
SB Nation
Gentleman’s Playbook breaks the internet with pro athletes’ game day suits
Tom Marchitelli has the coolest job in the entire world. We’d been texting back and forth for a couple of weeks trying to find a time to chat for this very feature, and he had to find a way to squeeze me in while juggling last-minute requests from NFL players hoping to get their game day attire squared away before the regular season began. Just in the week leading up to our conversation, Marchitelli landed an impromptu meeting with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, and days later he flew to Dallas to work with repeat clients, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.
The NFL’s Growing Concern Over Jon Gruden Lawsuit
As NFL commissioner Roger Goodell advocated patience when it came to Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s future, lawyers were prepping for a legal hearing in a related matter that could prove even more troublesome for Goodell and the league. The lawsuit filed by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon...
SB Nation
The Commanders have had a terrible week, and are trying to stop it from getting worse
If you know a Washington Commanders fan, check in on them, and let them know you care. Because they, and their franchise, have had a terrible, horrible week. We can begin with the status of their starting quarterback. After the Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans over a week ago, head coach Ron Rivera was asked what sets the other teams in the NFC East apart from the Commanders. His response was quick and to the point.
NBC Sports
Panthers GM: 49ers narrowly won CMC sweepstakes over two teams
The 49ers won the competition for one of the best offensive weapons in football, but it came at a cost. Christian McCaffrey officially is a Niner. The star running back landed in Santa Clara Friday morning, less than 15 miles away from his alma mater Stanford, and immediately expressed his excitement to be back in the Bay.
Comments / 22