West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
DOCUMENT: Ordinance to make Abilene a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ goes on November ballot, what this means for residents
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As elections quickly approach, you may be thinking more about who the next Governor of Texas may be. But what about ordinances on the local ballot? The City of Abilene will take a vote in November to decide whether or not it should become a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’ but […]
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
Suspect sentenced to 10 years for Abilene bank robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank in Abilene. Fernando Enriquez received his 10-year sentence in a Lubbock District Court this week in connection to the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene in March. He was federally charged with Bank Robbery for this incident […]
List: Meth dominates Taylor County Grand Jury indictments once again
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine Laura […]
Merkel community showing support for family of 3 year old killed in backyard accident
MERKEL Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Merkel police arrived to the 800 block of Rose street around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.in response to a call of a child struck by a vehicle while in the back yard. Phillip Conklin, Merkel Chief of Police, was one of the first responders on this call. “When we got there we a 3 […]
HAPPENING NOW: Train and Car collide outside of Merkel
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train and car collided outside of Merkel Thursday evening. UPDATE October 21 – The driver of the vehicle was not in the vehicle at the time of impact and no injuries were reported according to a Facebook post from Trent VFD posted today. UPDATE 9:51 p.m. – The train […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pulling a rifle on fellow driver after crash, threatening to kill him
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Albany Street – RobberyA victim reported he was pushed from behind […]
INDICTED: Abilene man assaults peace officer while being arrested for Criminal Mischief, also charged with Evading Arrest
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest. Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called […]
BREAKING: Armed officers surround Clyde home after reports of shooting
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Armed officers surrounded a home in Clyde after reports of a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at a home on the 100 block of CR 135 sometime around 3:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a man called and reported he was shot and that the […]
Report: Suspects accused of stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene car lot
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects accused of stealing vehicles from an Abilene car lot have been arrested. Chris Boatright and Hailey Scott were both taken into custody Monday morning in connection to the thefts at Frontier Motors on the 4500 block of N 1st Street. Police reports reveal both Boatright and Scott admitted to […]
Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle
MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
