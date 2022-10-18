ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

LL Flooring opens store in Abilene, 19th store in Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – LL Flooring have opened the first store in Taylor and Jones Counties, making the 19th store in Texas. LL Flooring, previously known as Lumber Liquidators, offers over 500 varieties of flooring in waterproof vinyl, hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain, cork and much more in-store and online. The company is dedicated to helping […]
ABILENE, TX
Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene fellowship hall damaged by stray bullets

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 400 block of Larkin Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported he was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX
DOCUMENT: Ordinance to make Abilene a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn’ goes on November ballot, what this means for residents

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – As elections quickly approach, you may be thinking more about who the next Governor of Texas may be. But what about ordinances on the local ballot? The City of Abilene will take a vote in November to decide whether or not it should become a ‘Sanctuary City for the Unborn,’ but […]
ABILENE, TX
House fire in Cisco threatens surrounding areas

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire in the 400 block of West 9th Street around 8:00 p.m. Thursday. UPDATE October 21 – The fire was brought under control just before midnight according a Facebook post made by Cisco Fire Department. No injuries are reported and Cisco FD estimate $60,000 in loss. The […]
CISCO, TX
Suspect sentenced to 10 years for Abilene bank robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a bank in Abilene. Fernando Enriquez received his 10-year sentence in a Lubbock District Court this week in connection to the robbery at Chase Bank in Abilene in March. He was federally charged with Bank Robbery for this incident […]
ABILENE, TX
List: Meth dominates Taylor County Grand Jury indictments once again

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine Laura […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
HAPPENING NOW: Train and Car collide outside of Merkel

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A train and car collided outside of Merkel Thursday evening. UPDATE October 21 – The driver of the vehicle was not in the vehicle at the time of impact and no injuries were reported according to a Facebook post from Trent VFD posted today. UPDATE 9:51 p.m. – The train […]
MERKEL, TX
Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of pulling a rifle on fellow driver after crash, threatening to kill him

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Albany Street – RobberyA victim reported he was pushed from behind […]
ABILENE, TX
INDICTED: Abilene man assaults peace officer while being arrested for Criminal Mischief, also charged with Evading Arrest

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man, who was arrested in August for injuring a peace officer while they were attempting to arrest him, was formally charged Thursday with Assault of a Peace Officer and two counts of Evading Arrest. Andrew Womack was arrested Friday, August 12 when a victim and a witness called […]
ABILENE, TX
Merkel 3-year-old killed in backyard, hit by vehicle

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Merkel Police Department (MPD) reported a young child died Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a car in the backyard of a private residence. According to a press released from MPD and EMS, a three-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in the 800 block of Rose Street in Merkel, […]
MERKEL, TX

