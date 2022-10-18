Now the first few weeks of term have gotten under way, deadlines are building and the library is a thriving hub of stress – delightful. If you’re starting to feel the pressure and need to let it all out, there’s plenty of areas for you to put in your headphones and crack out the depression playlist. After some serious analysis of breakdown spot contenders, with some shameful personal experience to complete this, we’ve made the ultimate list of the top 10 places to cry on campus:

14 HOURS AGO