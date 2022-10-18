Read full article on original website
Galesburg romps 58-8; West Central finishes 9-0; playoff pairings announced tonight
GALESBURG — The Galesburg Silver Streaks capped their season with a two-game winning streak by blowing past Rock Island Alleman 58-8 on Friday in a Western Big Six Conference game at Van Dyke Field. Powered by two touchdowns from Amarie Richardson in the first half, Galesburg grabbed a 23-8...
Take a look at Galesburg area football games this weekend
The West Central Heat will face a formidable foe in trying to finish the regular season 9-0 on Friday. The Heat, one of two Galesburg-area teams who will play in the 8-player playoffs starting next week, will travel to 7-1 Amboy-LaMoille on Friday. West Central, who made the 8-player state...
Galesburg's Dominic Catarini aims for state in cross country; Regionals are Saturday
GALESBURG — Sparked by a string of medal-winning performances from the start, junior Dominic Catarini has led the Galesburg Silver Streaks' boys cross country team throughout the season. Those performances were capped by Catarini's fourth-place finish at last week's Western Big Six Conference meet in East Moline which earned...
Rosetta A. Simpkins
Rosetta A. Simpkins, 94 of Aledo, Illinois died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Senate District 36: Candidate Halpin answers questions on pandemic, jobs and public safety
GALESBURG — Mike Halpin, the Democratic candidate in the race for the 36th district seat in the Illinois Senate, appeared in the Galesburg Public Library Tuesday evening to answer a series of debate questions ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Republican Mike Thoms, Halpin’s opponent in the race,...
Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday
GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
Man arrested in connection with July shooting death on Grand Avenue, Galesburg
GALESBURG — Asheem Monte Afutu, 33, has been arrested on a warrant for murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting that took place in July in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue. Afutu was arrested in Florida and extradited to Knox County, where he...
