ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Take a look at Galesburg area football games this weekend

The West Central Heat will face a formidable foe in trying to finish the regular season 9-0 on Friday. The Heat, one of two Galesburg-area teams who will play in the 8-player playoffs starting next week, will travel to 7-1 Amboy-LaMoille on Friday. West Central, who made the 8-player state...
GALESBURG, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Rosetta A. Simpkins

Rosetta A. Simpkins, 94 of Aledo, Illinois died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
ALEDO, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary roundup: Deadhead Plant Ranch burglarized overnight Sunday

GALESBURG — At 9:07 a.m. Monday, multiple items were reported from Deadhead Plant Ranch, 400 W. Carl Sandburg Drive. The owners told police that upon arriving at work they found that three sets of tent ratchet straps, a toolbox, and tools including scissors and knives were gone. Security footage suggested the theft possibly took place around 2 a.m.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy