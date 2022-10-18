Read full article on original website
TK Glenn
3d ago
Looks like he used a card?? Wasn’t he signing for it? So they should at least have a lead with the name on the card. He’s absolutely done this b4 tho! Way too slick and calm about it. You can forget getting that money back either. That bought some weed for the night!! 😂
2
Police: Alabama woman charged with felony shoplifting, tried to hide $1,000 of merchandise from Mississippi store
An Alabama woman was arrested after she reportedly concealed more than $1,000 of merchandise while shopping at a Mississippi department store. On Oct. 17, Tupelo police arrested Latoya Jones, 30, of Birmingham, Alabama. Police were called to Belk at 1001 Barnes Crossing Road for a reported shoplifter. Officers contacted Belk...
BREAKING: 2 Injured in Thursday Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartments
Two people were injured Thursday night in a shooting at Tuscaloosa's University Downs apartment complex. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the complex at 7:32 p.m. Two people have been transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries, and no...
Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies
An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’
(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
Human remains found in fresh grave behind northern Jefferson County home
An investigation is underway after a body was found in a freshly dug grave in northern Jefferson County. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive on a welfare check. They were asked by family to check on a male who had not been heard from in several months.
wbrc.com
Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A concerning social media challenge could be targeting your vehicle. If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a design flaw is making it easier for criminals to steal them. Criminals are breaking in, opening up the steering wheel column and in a way hot wiring the vehicle by simply using a USB cable.
wbrc.com
New downtown B’ham space to open as food court, but with food trucks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham attorney and real estate developer has a vision to create a food court in the Magic City, but with food trucks!. Eric Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. N last year, which used to be a Waffle House. Guster is renting out...
Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges; $500,000 in cash seized during probe
A Birmingham man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges. U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced 28-year-old Kendrell Maurice Bell to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
wbrc.com
Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips
Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead
An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
wvtm13.com
Hoover apartment residents share compelling video and pictures of neighbor's shootout with police
HOOVER, Ala. — We now know a road rage incident on Interstate 459 is what sparked a shootout with Hoover police on Sunday. Charges are pending for Evan Lucas of Bessemer. That’s who Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says shot a Hoover police officer. Learn more in the video above.
wvtm13.com
Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
wbrc.com
Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
Does This Alabama Homeless Man Have a Cash App?
I pass him almost everyday of the week, except Sunday of course that’s his day of “REST.”. I always LOVE when I am the first car at the RED LIGHT and he is RIGHT THERE SMILIN’ AT ME. I used to have a heart. But “FOOL ME...
Bham Now
45 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Oct. 21-23
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 45 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Helen Drennen at 205-222-5688 or...
Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.” Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
Comments / 5