ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 5

TK Glenn
3d ago

Looks like he used a card?? Wasn’t he signing for it? So they should at least have a lead with the name on the card. He’s absolutely done this b4 tho! Way too slick and calm about it. You can forget getting that money back either. That bought some weed for the night!! 😂

Reply
2
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama teen shot outside apartment complex dies

An Alabama teen shot on Monday night in a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex died Thursday night, authorities reported Friday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Ty’nez Lloyd Durden, 17, a student at Woodlawn High School. Durden was shot Monday night outside an apartment...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

George Cowgill leaving Birmingham firefighting after shootings, suspensions, suicides, ODs: ‘Time for me to go’

(“Regrets, I’ve had a few… but then again, too few to mention.” And I use those lyrics as covered by the Sex Pistols, and sung with the snarl of one Sid Vicious, not Sinatra. Anyway, for the past few months I’ve been on a “sabbatical” from the Fire Department… trying to decide what I wanted, what I should do, and if that part of my life was who I was anymore.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Kias and Hyundais targeted by latest social media challenge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A concerning social media challenge could be targeting your vehicle. If you drive a Kia or Hyundai, a design flaw is making it easier for criminals to steal them. Criminals are breaking in, opening up the steering wheel column and in a way hot wiring the vehicle by simply using a USB cable.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on drug, gun charges; $500,000 in cash seized during probe

A Birmingham man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges. U.S. District Judge Madeline Haikala sentenced 28-year-old Kendrell Maurice Bell to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash in Shelby Co. kills 23-year-old woman

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old woman has been pronounced dead after her car flipped into a creek in Shelby County on Saturday morning, Oct. 22. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the single-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Alabama 25 near the 150 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Vincent, in Shelby County.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham begins delivery of 100,000 trash cans with anti-theft chips

Birmingham’s effort to modernize garbage pickup has begun, with the delivery of the first 20,000 new garbage cans being delivered to residents starting this month. The city’s Department of Public Works has begun the first phase of delivery to residents, which will take place over the next four weeks, said city spokesman Rick Journey. The delivery of 100,000 garbage carts, all standardized 96-gallon containers, will be completed in 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Fight at Alabama food truck leaves two dead

An early morning fight at an Alabama food truck left two people dead Sunday. Police said they were called to a food truck outside a Birmingham nightclub at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday. When they got there officers found one man lying dead on the sidewalk across from one of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Car break-ins on the rise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are urging those to hide their firearms as car break-ins are getting out of control. According to the latest crime statistics from Birmingham police, car break-ins are up over 55%. On the Southside, it’s up over 16% from last year. This time of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Pastor pursuing peace after Birmingham businessman’s killing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Days after two men were arrested for allegedly killing a man well-loved in the Birmingham community, we’re hearing from his pastor about what he thinks it’ll take to keep this from happening to your loved one. 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Alabama pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. Kenneth Daniel, 64, was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child, according to jail records from the BCSO. He was booked into the Blount […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama man documenting journey of being ‘homeless on purpose’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Rain, shine and even near freezing temperatures are not stopping Eric Overstreet from fulfilling his goal of living “homeless on purpose.”   Overstreet has lived under a bridge on I-65 Service Road since Oct. 1 in an attempt to understand the perspective of someone who is homeless and determine what resources are […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Four arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Four people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 11 – 17, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy