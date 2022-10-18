Adams Administration Partners With CDC to Deliver 10,000 Accessible At-Home COVID-19 Tests to Those who are Blind or Have Low Vision

Andrew Ross Sorkin: Welcome back to Squawk Box this morning. Time now for our Squawk newsmaker of the hour. New York City Mayor Eric Adams here to talk about the return to work in the city, fighting crime, and even killing rats. Mayor Adams, it's great to see you this morning. We're all trying to get back to work and we've had a number of executives in New York talking about more folks getting back into the office. Still lots of work to go. But one of the issues that they continue to talk about, as you know so very well, is the issue of crime in New York. And I wanted to start there in terms of how you are thinking about crime. There were some comments that you made recently saying you think it's been overplayed. The New York Post this morning, I don't know if you saw, they put you on a unicorn horse this morning, or unicorn, unicorn horse, fantasy land they said. I don't know if you saw this. But I think executives and employees are thinking about this as a real issue.

