Baltimore, MD

WBAL Radio

Ravens, Browns have had struggles, but still contending

No matter how badly a weekend goes for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns — and the most recent one certainly wasn’t great — they can usually take some solace in the division standings. Nobody ever seems to pull away in the AFC North, and that means...
WBAL Radio

Ravens activate RB Gus Edwards, place RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Saturday that they activated running back Gus Edwards off the physically unable to perform list and placed running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Edwards, 27, was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in August. He tore his ACL just days prior to...
WBAL Radio

Sources: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to undergo knee surgery, miss 4-6 weeks

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo knee surgery that would sideline him a few weeks, according to sources. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns on Friday after not practicing during the week. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter later tweeted that Dobbins’ will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery that would force the running back to miss four-to-six weeks.
WBAL Radio

Ravens to celebrate Super Bowl XLVII championship team

A celebration will treat Baltimore Ravens fans at Sunday's game with a reunion 10 years in the making to recognize the Super Bowl XLVII championship team. The world champions will be back at M&T Bank Stadium for a special reunion celebration with more than 50 members of that winning team.
