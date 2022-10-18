2023 Strategic Plan Community Input Meeting (In-Person)

The city of Elgin is inviting residents, community groups and local businesses to collaborate on the city’s next strategic plan by participating in one of four Community Input Sessions. Stakeholders who are unable to attend a meeting in-person can participate through one of the virtual meeting options. Spanish interpretation will be available at all in-person and virtual meetings.

The city's strategic planning consultant, Raftelis, will be facilitating the community input sessions. Participants will be prompted to reflect on the strategic planning framework and answer specific questions about the vision and key focus areas.

Community Input Sessions Schedule

In Person

Tuesday, October 18 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 19 from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Both in-person meetings will be held at the Edward Schock Centre of Elgin - Heritage Ballroom, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin, IL 60120. Refreshments will be served. Registration is not required.

Virtual - Zoom

Virtual meetings require registration. Registration links for the two virtual meetings can be found below. Please note, there are two registration links for each meeting (English and Spanish).

Thursday, October 20 from 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

English registration link: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwrf--prz0vGNz6HHP-2aINSUzjoljMmMXb

Spanish registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwsfu6tpzgoG9DmWl0qmrOThQG-BDyLeVbj

Thursday, October 27 from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.