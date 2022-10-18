ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, IL

freepressnewspapers.com

Stiles at State

Good luck to Coal City junior Abby Stiles who is competing in the state tennis finals Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School. Stiles finished third at #2 singles play during the Ottawa Sectional on Saturday to advance to Class 1A state. She defeated Madison Kenyon, a junior...
COAL CITY, IL

