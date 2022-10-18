ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured

A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
BBC

Bristol swimmers campaign for river bathing rights

Wild swimming campaigners donned swimming trunks and bathing suits as they backed a petition calling on a bylaw to be scrapped. Conham Bathers want Bristol City Council to revoke the 2009 rule which prohibits swimming in the River Avon. If removed campaigners say it would allow swimming and require the...
BBC

Free warm spaces launched in Herefordshire amid rising costs

Libraries, churches and cafes are among a list of places residents can go to keep warm for free this winter. Theatres across Herefordshire will also welcome anyone who may be struggling with rising living costs, the council has said. The council has issued a list of venues and an appeal...
BBC

Great North Air Ambulance could work round the clock from 2023

There are hopes the Great North Air Ambulance Service will operate 24 hours and seven days a week from 2023. It comes after the charity was rated "outstanding" by Care Quality Commission inspectors. Andy Mawson, director of operations, said barring "any major curve balls" the plan to extend the service...
BBC

Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed

Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
BBC

Isle of Wight solar farm proposed for land near Wootton

Developers want to build a solar farm the size of about 40 football pitches on the Isle of Wight. Ridge Clean Energy hopes its plans for the outskirts of Wootton will provide power for more than 5,000 homes. Solar panels would cover an area of 27 hectares (66 acres) if...

