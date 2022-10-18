Read full article on original website
Driver dies after car plunges off 200ft cliff and onto rocks close to popular Yorkshire holiday park
A man died yesterday after his car plunged off a cliff near a popular holiday park in North Yorkshire. Police rushed to a cliff near the Blue Dolphin holiday park, near Filey, shortly after 1:30pm to reports of a car going off the side of a cliff onto the rocks far below.
BBC
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
Cornish clifftop four-bedroom 1970s bungalow with spectacular sea views and direct beach access hits the market for £1.95million
A 'rare offering' Cornish clifftop bungalow with sensational sea views and direct beach access has hit the market for £1.95million. The property, called Methrose, from the outside may be an ordinary 1970s bungalow, but it sits in a spectacular spot overlooking the iconic crystal clear waters and sandy beaches of St Austell Bay in Cornwall.
BBC
Bristol swimmers campaign for river bathing rights
Wild swimming campaigners donned swimming trunks and bathing suits as they backed a petition calling on a bylaw to be scrapped. Conham Bathers want Bristol City Council to revoke the 2009 rule which prohibits swimming in the River Avon. If removed campaigners say it would allow swimming and require the...
BBC
Free warm spaces launched in Herefordshire amid rising costs
Libraries, churches and cafes are among a list of places residents can go to keep warm for free this winter. Theatres across Herefordshire will also welcome anyone who may be struggling with rising living costs, the council has said. The council has issued a list of venues and an appeal...
BBC
Great North Air Ambulance could work round the clock from 2023
There are hopes the Great North Air Ambulance Service will operate 24 hours and seven days a week from 2023. It comes after the charity was rated "outstanding" by Care Quality Commission inspectors. Andy Mawson, director of operations, said barring "any major curve balls" the plan to extend the service...
Red deer, winter walks and malt whisky: the Scottish Highlands and islands through the eyes of local people
Guidebooks and travel blogs will get you so far, but there’s nothing quite like being told by a local to visit an ancient tomb or a hidden first world war relic this autumn and winter
BBC
Free trails across Northumberland plan agreed
Plans to create hundreds of miles of trails across Northumberland's rugged landscape have been agreed. Northumberland County Council has approved £150,000 for the first stage of a 218-mile (350km) network between Hadrian's Wall and Kielder. The plans are being made in partnership with Northumberland National Park Authority, Forestry England...
Bristol's historic Grosvenor Hotel is gutted by massive fire as plumes of smoke can be seen from miles away
A massive fire has ripped through the derelict site of a former hotel in Bristol City Centre. The Grosvenor Hotel in the Temple Meads area of the city has been derelict since the turn of the century and has been cited as an eyesore due to its location in such a prominent site in the city.
BBC
Isle of Wight solar farm proposed for land near Wootton
Developers want to build a solar farm the size of about 40 football pitches on the Isle of Wight. Ridge Clean Energy hopes its plans for the outskirts of Wootton will provide power for more than 5,000 homes. Solar panels would cover an area of 27 hectares (66 acres) if...
