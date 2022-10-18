Read full article on original website
Marcus Freeman Talks Notre Dame Punt Blocks, Drew Pyne's Hit To The Head, And More After UNLV
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman discusses the hit Drew Pyne took to the head, Isaiah Foskey's two punt blocks, Mitchell Evans' touchdown run, and more
Notre Dame fan moving on from football to focus on Catholicism amid abysmal season
Notre Dame football fan would rather keep the faith than see the Irish win games this season. It has been an especially challenging year for Notre Dame football fans everywhere this season. The Golden Domers are 3-3 on the season and need to win three of their final six games...
NBC Sports
How and when and why to watch Notre Dame vs. UNLV on Peacock on Saturday
All due respect to the Notre Dame band and the decades of tradition of playing the “1812 Overture” before the fourth quarter at home games, but there has never been as rewarding a use of Tchaikovsky’s best-known work as the opening moments of “It’s A Disaster.”
Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel […]
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A father and daughter with a shared bond for Notre Dame. Hannah and Paul Turgeon both graduated from the university and their love for their alma mater is what brought them back to South Bend. On October 13, 2019, they enjoyed the Notre Dame football...
WNDU
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
wdrb.com
Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
Times-Union Newspaper
Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls
Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
rvbusiness.com
Elkhart Community Holds ‘Celebration of Life’ for Art Decio
Nearly two years after he passed away at the age of 90, legendary Elkhart businessman and philanthropist Arthur J. “Art” Decio’s family, friends and associates set aside a special moment yesterday morning (Oct. 19) to honor him in a pandemic-delayed “Celebration of Life” ceremony that culminated in the unveiling of a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, in downtown Elkhart.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
Times-Union Newspaper
Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Hit-And-Run
ROCHESTER — An Akron man pled guilty to two charges for a hit-and-run vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, of 1690 S. Ind. 19, Akron, pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene...
Inside Indiana Business
West Coast automaker’s offer for Mishawaka EV plant approved
A cavernous, vacant manufacturing plant in St. Joseph County that at one time produced General Motors (NYSE: GM) Hummer H2 SUVs, and an assortment of other autos and vans over the past two decades, could once again start producing vehicles. California-based electric vehicle startup Mullen Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: MULN) says it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’ assets out of bankruptcy in a $240 million cash transaction.
Eaton Register Herald
Graceful Paws opens in New Paris
NEW PARIS — New Paris Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bryanna McCartney and her new business, Graceful Paws, to the village on Wednesday, Oct. 12., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on 102 North Washington Street. “I first want to thank everyone for being so hospitable to us,” said McCartney. “We...
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More I-94 lane closures to start Thursday
Pavement patching will bring more lane closures to I-94 near Michigan City. Starting Thursday, I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction for four miles around U.S. 421. Traffic will be shifted to the left lanes during the first phase, then the right lanes during the second phase. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the work to continue through the end of November.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy
ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
WNDU
Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim, identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins, suffering from apparent...
95.3 MNC
Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen
A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
