ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Notre Dame Stadium no longer place of solace under Freeman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman understands the problem. The Fighting Irish have lost their home-field advantage. Finding the solution has been a challenge. In Freeman’s first season as head coach, Notre Dame (3-3) is an inexplicable 1-2 in South Bend despite entering each game as a double-digit favorite, according to FanDuel […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Unsolved: The Death of Hannah Turgeon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A father and daughter with a shared bond for Notre Dame. Hannah and Paul Turgeon both graduated from the university and their love for their alma mater is what brought them back to South Bend. On October 13, 2019, they enjoyed the Notre Dame football...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
GOSHEN, IN
wdrb.com

Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Despite Closure, Trophy Business Still Receives Calls

Even though Acey’s Trophies & Awards, 301 S. Scott St., Warsaw, officially closed June 1, not everyone is aware Acey’s is no longer doing business. Chuck Lisenbee died in mid-May a few days after an unexpected illness at IU Hospital in Indianapolis. His widow, Teresa, said he was working up until his death.
WARSAW, IN
rvbusiness.com

Elkhart Community Holds ‘Celebration of Life’ for Art Decio

Nearly two years after he passed away at the age of 90, legendary Elkhart businessman and philanthropist Arthur J. “Art” Decio’s family, friends and associates set aside a special moment yesterday morning (Oct. 19) to honor him in a pandemic-delayed “Celebration of Life” ceremony that culminated in the unveiling of a statue of Decio and his wife, Pat, in downtown Elkhart.
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Akron Man Pleads Guilty In Fatal Hit-And-Run

ROCHESTER — An Akron man pled guilty to two charges for a hit-and-run vehicle accident that resulted in the death of Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student. Gage Martin Rogers, 27, of 1690 S. Ind. 19, Akron, pled guilty to failure to remain at the scene...
AKRON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

West Coast automaker’s offer for Mishawaka EV plant approved

A cavernous, vacant manufacturing plant in St. Joseph County that at one time produced General Motors (NYSE: GM) Hummer H2 SUVs, and an assortment of other autos and vans over the past two decades, could once again start producing vehicles. California-based electric vehicle startup Mullen Automotive Inc. (Nasdaq: MULN) says it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’ assets out of bankruptcy in a $240 million cash transaction.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Eaton Register Herald

Graceful Paws opens in New Paris

NEW PARIS — New Paris Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bryanna McCartney and her new business, Graceful Paws, to the village on Wednesday, Oct. 12., with a ribbon cutting ceremony on 102 North Washington Street. “I first want to thank everyone for being so hospitable to us,” said McCartney. “We...
NEW PARIS, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

More I-94 lane closures to start Thursday

Pavement patching will bring more lane closures to I-94 near Michigan City. Starting Thursday, I-94 will be down to two lanes in each direction for four miles around U.S. 421. Traffic will be shifted to the left lanes during the first phase, then the right lanes during the second phase. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the work to continue through the end of November.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police Department needs help identifying boy

ELKHART, Ind. -- UPDATE: The boy has been identified. Elkhart Police are still investigating the incident. The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help identifying a young boy found roaming around Elkhart early Friday morning. The boy was discovered early Friday morning near Conn Avenue and East Emerald Street.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Teen identified as victim in deadly South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the city Friday afternoon. Police were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. When they arrived, they found a male victim, identified as 16-year-old Noelle Riggins, suffering from apparent...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, 24, shot multiple times on Elkhart Road in Goshen

A man, shot in Goshen, was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment early Saturday morning. It just just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, when police were sent to the 1900 block of Elkhart Road after receiving multiple calls about the man who was shot in a parking lot.
GOSHEN, IN
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy