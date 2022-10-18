Read full article on original website
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 ...
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Patriots QB Mac Jones 'Kryptonite Weaknesses Will Be Exposed!' Predicts Bears Player
Mac Jones "does have a kryptonite we are going to expose,'' boasts Chicago defensive lineman Justin Jones as the Patriots prep for the Bears.
