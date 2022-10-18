Read full article on original website
WSFA
Reward offered in search for Montgomery homicide suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is renewing the call for information in the search for a suspect in a homicide investigation. On Sept. 5, Montgomery police responded to the 500 block of Centennial Way around 10:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. There, officers found Takata Floyd, 31, of Montgomery, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wtvy.com
Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking competition in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
WTVM
Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Department currently has 142 officers and is looking to fill around 18 positions. Recruiters have been interviewing potential hires, but the department is still searching for candidates. Auburn police leaders strive to keep the community safe and as the city continues to grow,...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
wfxrtv.com
Inmate who died in Alabama Jail identified as stand-off suspect
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released the name of an inmate who died after being found unresponsive in a Lee County jail cell on Oct 12. 33-year-old Randy Travis Navarre of Auburn, Alabama, was found in his holding cell with a “ligature fashioned out of a sheet,” according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
WSFA
Charge upgraded to capital murder after Montgomery shooting victim dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim of an August shooting has died, prompting Montgomery police to upgrade the suspect’s charge to capital murder. Keondre Haynes, 21, of Montgomery, was originally charged with attempted murder after an August 31 shooting in the 300 block of Shelley Lane. The adult female...
elmoreautauganews.com
Reward offered by CrimeStoppers for information on Montgomery Burglary Suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at about 11:12 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Bibb Street in reference to a burglary. Montgomery Police Investigator’s released a photo of an unknown...
69-year-old pleads guilty in 2018 beating death of man with tire jack, brick
A 69-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the slaying of another man who was beaten to death four years ago in Selma. Winston Lee Harrison, convicted of killing another person in 2001, entered his guilty plea to the charge of murder Wednesday in Dallas County. Killed was 43-year-old Ricky Dewayne Sanders.
lowndessignal.com
4-legged Lowndes County Sheriff’s deputy to receive ballistic protection vest
Agi, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s first K-9 deputy in over a decade, will soon enjoy the same protection as other deputies on the force all thanks to the generous donation of a ballistic canine vest from Vested Interest in K-9s out of East Taunton, Massachusetts. Vested Interest is a...
WSFA
Montgomery mother speaks out after losing daughter to gun violence
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A heartbroken mother is speaking out after the murder of her daughter. “She would be upset with me right now for crying,” said Tammy Jones. “I’m strong because she kept me strong. She always made me smile. I just want people to remember her as being a beautiful soul. She was happy and loving and she never met a stranger.”
WSFA
Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
Second inmate dies inside north Alabama prison this week
A second inmate has died inside a north Alabama Department of Corrections facility this week. Clarence Jackson was found unresponsive in his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, according to ADOC spokesperson Kelly Betts. Jackson was taken to the prison’s health care unit “where all life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” she said.
Opelika-Auburn News
Police: Auburn standoff suspect dead after being found unresponsive in Lee County Jail cell
The man arrested last week after a two-hour standoff with police died last Wednesday night, after he was found unresponsive in his cell with a sheet fashioned into a ligature which he had hung from a bracket in the ceiling, according to police. Randy Travis Navarre was 33. The Lee...
WSFA
Police chief says fentanyl concerns on the rise in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert is alerting residents about the dangers of fentanyl, as the department is seeing far too many residents die from illegal use of the drug. “I don’t think I’ve seen anything as serious as this since the 1990s crack epidemic,” Albert said....
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Oct. 13 to Oct.
• A juvenile complaint was filed on Central Boulevard. • Domestic violence was reported on Upper River Road. • A motorist was given assistance on Thomas Circle. • A prowler was reported on Red Hill Road. • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Weldon Road. •...
Wetumpka Herald
Two arrested for trespassing after trapping, feeding feral cats
Discussion about feral cats is a hot topic after two women were arrested during an attempt to catch and feed cats on public property in Wetumpka. Wetumpka deputy police chief Ed Reeves said Beverly Roberts, 85, and Mary Alston, 60, were arrested for trespassing. “The warrants were signed and our...
Wetumpka Herald
Deatsville couple indicted for financial exploitation
The 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office and the Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) announced the indictment and arrest of Chad Lee Svenby, 41, and Amanda Rose Hoff Svenby, 39, of Deatsville. The couple was arrested earlier this month after an Autauga County Grand Jury returned two separate indictments. “Amanda...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood concerned over proposed gas station
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents are upset after Mapco proposed to add another location to Montgomery in the Cottage Hill neighborhood on North Holt Street. Jake Johnson, a five-year homeowner in the district, said the gas station could hurt the area’s historic value. “We don’t want a project that...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision
On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
