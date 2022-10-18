Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Some Lake Tahoe electricity could be turned off for safety
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) -NV Energy said Thursday it may turn off electricity for about 3,300 Lake Tahoe-area customers as early as Friday night and lasting until Saturday afternoon. The Public Safety Outage Management is to reduce the chances of wind-caused wildfires. The outage will be for eight customers in the...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is down to two lanes both ways after Thursday’s watermain break, but it is open with a big plate where Gardnerville Town Water Co. workers dug up the highway to fix the leak. I can report that there is water at The Record-Courier Center right next door.
Record-Courier
Reusable cups part of effort to keep Nevada Day Parade litter free
In years past, Nevada Day parades in Carson City have attracted crowds in the thousands, resulting in a significant clean-up after everyone has gone home. To reduce the litter, the Carson Water Suconservancy District is partnering with greenUP! to provide free reusable Nevada Day Cups through a social media giveaway.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada AG Ford provides $400,000 for red flag law training
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced $400,000 for education and training programs for the state’s red flag law. Grants will also be offered to organizations providing resources to family members looking to help family members in crisis. “Our state’s ‘red flag’ law is...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs temporary battery storage facility
The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
mynews4.com
Nevada attorney general Aaron Ford tries to keep seat in race against Sigal Chattah
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Democratic incumbent Aaron Ford is up against Republican challenger Sigal Chattah in the tight race to be Nevada attorney general. The most recent poll, from the Nevada Independent and OH Predictive Insights, showed Chattah with a 39-37 lead among likely voters.
Concerns over new Nevada child support enforcement automated system
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over the updated child support automated system in Nevada not working properly has been raised by 8 News Now viewers and it could be a bigger issue than many expected. The Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services has implemented a new Nevada child support enforcement automated system called NV […]
2news.com
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
KOLO TV Reno
Hillary Schieve seeks another term as Reno Mayor
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I think now more than ever we are going to see significant impacts; initiatives due to the infrastructure bill,” says Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “The things that are happening in Reno, like regionalizing fire, housing, the financial investment. It is going to be massive..what that takes is someone who truly reaches across the aisle,” she says.
Nevada lieutenant governor drafts legislation to 'modernize' school boards
Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead plans to introduce draft legislation for the 2023 Nevada legislative session to "modernize and professionalize" county school boards by adding appointed members.
nnbw.com
Dayton fire claims historic buildings
Three historic buildings burned down in Old Town Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in an Oct. 13 blaze, according to Rich Harvey, fire chief of Central Lyon County Fire. “It was on Main Street in what’s called Old Town Dayton,” said Harvey by phone on Wednesday. “Three buildings were involved, Fox and two buildings east.”
Nevada Appeal
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
Elko Daily Free Press
Letter: Senator poor choice for Nevada
Catherine Cortez Masto has been a poor choice for Senator for Nevada. She is without a clue; adding regulations and taxes to mining and energy producers as well as spending money on Green New Deal has a direct effect on inflation. Next time she chooses to visit northeast Nevada, should...
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
Comments / 0