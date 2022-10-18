ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Third Annual Fall Fest Resource Fair Set for November 5

Local community organizations unite to host the third annual Fall Fest resource fair for families in transition and experiencing homelessness. The event takes place from 12 noon to 3 pm Saturday, November 5, at Windsor Recreation Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd. During the 2020-21 school year, Guilford County Schools...
Greensboro History Museum Offers Archeology Day October 29

In partnership with UNCG, the Greensboro History Museum is offering Archeology Day from 2-4 pm, Saturday, October 29, at 130 Summit Ave. Learn all about what archeology can teach us about the past. Visitors to the museum can meet with archaeology instructors and students, learn about archaeological digs and explorations...
