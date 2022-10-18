ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, CA

Man suspected in attempted sexual assault of woman in Walnut Creek BART elevator arrested

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECoAM_0idr2Qrq00

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:11

CONCORD -- A Pittsburg man suspected of trying force a woman into a BART elevator to sexually assault her earlier this month has been arrested, BART police said.

Richard McDowell, 34, was taken into custody on Saturday after a police sergeant spotted the suspect near the North Concord station, BART officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gHoI_0idr2Qrq00
BART police at station (CBS)

The attempted assault was reported on Oct. 6, when McDowell and a 20-year-old woman both exited an SFO-bound train at BART's Walnut Creek station.

McDowell allegedly tried to force the woman into an elevator, but she fought him off and escaped, according to BART police. The victim and McDowell didn't know each other.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault

BERKELEY – Police in Berkeley are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Friday morning.On Friday around 5 a.m., an individual brandished a knife at a passerby, police said. The incident occurred in the area of Haste and Bowditch streets.Police said the suspect may have fled into People's Park following the incident.Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose police investigating fatal stabbing, the city's 29th homicide of 2022

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a fatal stabbing that left an adult male victim dead early Saturday morning, according to authorities.Saturday morning shortly after 2 a.m., San Jose police officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1700 block of McKee Road. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from at least one stab wound. Though life-saving measures were administered, the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said the suspect remains at large. No suspect description has been given and police say the motive and circumstances surrounding the...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco man found guilty of murder for 2020 Bayview killing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 47-year-old man has been found guilty of murder for killing a man during a brutal fight in San Francisco's Bayview District in 2020, prosecutors said. According to court documents, 58-year-old Paul Ortega interrupted a drug sale that Byron Reed was leading in the early hours of July 23, 2020, on Jennings Street. The interruption prompted a confrontation, and eventually led to a fist fight.Reed then overpowered Ortega, repeatedly kicked and stomped him in the face, and killed him by slamming his head into the pavement, according to court filings.  "The jury's verdict delivers justice for Ortega's family...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault

WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of  a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police warn of uptick in theft of power tools

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city.The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills.Two to four armed thieves confront the owner, take their tools and leave in a waiting vehicle, according to police.Thieves stole tools from Oakland contractor Santos Banjoj at three different job sites. He said police haven't caught the thieves."A car stops really quick and grabs the most tools that they can take," Banjoj said. "We don't...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews finish excavating stolen car buried in Atherton backyard

ATHERTON -- After days of digging, investigators have now completely unearthed a Mercedes-Benz that was discovered buried in the backyard of an Atherton home.They also found several bags of unused cement in the trunk of the car. The car was reported stolen in Palo Alto back in September of 1992.Police are still trying to identify the owner, but they believe he is dead. Authorities are waiting for records that are being retrieved in the DMV archives to learn more about the car and its history. The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent San Mateo County town, police said.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation."They are going through a landscaping project, so it's quite possible it could be worker who got cut and dripped some blood on the ground. We just don't know what the dogs are reacting to until we discover it." Larsen said Friday. Atherton police did not give any further update on the situation. They said they will provide more information Monday.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma pedestrian dies following slow-speed collision with vehicle

PETALUMA – A pedestrian died following a slow-speed collision with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Petaluma, police said. The collision occurred at 12:42 p.m. near 333 N. McDowell Blvd. A vehicle exiting that property was turning right onto N. McDowell Boulevard when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. The pedestrian fell backward and hit his head on the pavement, police said. Officers provide medical aid to the pedestrian and paramedics took him to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to police. Police did not release the name of the person Saturday night.
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies. 
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month. According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access. Following...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man tries to coax child to leave with him at Petaluma park

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) - Police say a suspicious man tried to coax a young man into leaving with him at the city's McDowell Park Thursday night. The woman reported the incident later that night, saying her young child had been playing at the park when the man approached her son and repeatedly attempted to talk him into riding his bicycle and leave with him. The boy's parents ran over to their son and yelled at the unknown man to leave and to stop talking to their child. The man continued to try and convince the child to leave with him, but after  one of the parents continued to try to get the subject to leave, he left the area on his bicycle in an unknown direction.The man was described as Hispanic, in his late 40s, with a thin build. He was also bald. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue shorts and was riding a small red bicycle. No one on scene was familiar with the man. 
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Landscapers find car buried for decades in Atherton; police investigating

ATHERTON -- Police are digging into why someone buried a car in the yard of a multi-million dollar Bay Area home in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found more than 12 hours after the car was recovered, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen.Police believe the car was buried 4 to 5 feet deep in the 1990s — before the current owners bought the home — but Larsen would not say what led detectives to that conclusion.The unused bags of concrete were placed throughout the vehicle, though it was blanketed by dirt over the roof, he said.The sprawling home and property is valued at $15 million, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. Larsen said the current homeowners were not under investigation.Atherton is one of the wealthiest towns in the U.S., with about 7,000 residents within its nearly 5 square miles.
ATHERTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman seriously injured Friday night in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- A woman was suffering from life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle in what San Jose police investigators are calling a hit and run collision.The collision occurred in south San Jose at about 7 p.m. Friday near Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.A San Jose police spokesperson said the woman was crossing the street but was not walking in the marked crosswalk there.Police did not have a description of the vehicle as of 9 p.m. Friday. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the San Jose police department.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017.   Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies

OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00  p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Modesto police say two people found dead outside of a home

MODESTO -- Two people found dead Thursday outside of a Modesto home have been identified.  According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:45 p.m, deputies responded to a call in the 1500 block of Imperial Avenue in Modesto on the report of a person who was shot. While driving to the scene, deputies received another call reporting that someone had shot their mother. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found an injured man outside of the home, lying near the road. A woman was also found in the front yard of the home. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene. On Saturday, the Stanislaus Sheriff's Office identified the man as 29-year-old Derek Pimental. He reportedly shot the maternal grandmother of one of his children before shooting himself, according to a public information officer.The woman was identified as 55-year-old Lisa Flores.Deputies say there was another woman and an infant inside the home at the time of the incident. They weren't injured, but were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Detectives have taken over the investigation. An autopsy on those who were killed will reveal their causes of death. 
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities say suspected Stockton serial killer used ghost gun

STOCKTON (CBS SF/AP) — A Stockton man suspected of killing three men who police have said were among six victims of a serial killer may have used a firearm without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, police said.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested on Oct. 15. Police had been conducting surveillance on him as he drove through the streets of Stockton and officials said he was armed with a handgun and may have been "out hunting" for another victim.Brownlee was charged Tuesday with three counts of murder, one count of a felon in possession of a firearm and...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop

OAKLAND  -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Identities of infamous killers Cary Stayner and Scott Peterson allegedly stolen in EDD fraud scam

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole the identities of convicted murderers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner to steal more than  $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits from California's Employment Development Department.State Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest and charges against Brandy Iglesias in the scam that was uncovered by investigators in Contra Costa County. Iglesias has been charged with multiple counts of felony grand theft and forgery.  According to the arrest warrant, Iglesias fraudulently collected benefits between 2020 and 2021 in both her own name as well as through the identities of...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
94K+
Followers
26K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy