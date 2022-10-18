Read full article on original website
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?
I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America
Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Is There A Legal Age Limit For Trick or Treating in Michigan?
Growing up, you always anticipate the dreaded day you will have to stop trick or treating. However, I beg the differ. Who made the rule that there is an age limit on whether or not you can go trick or treating if you want?. There are places that have bans...
Two people rescued from Lake Michigan
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. North Shore Battalion Chief said they received a call of two people "clinging" to an overturned sailboat at Atwater Beach. The pair was found north of Palisades road and was sent to the hospital after their recovery....
Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook. We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like...
Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You
Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
8 Kick-Ass Metal Bands from Right Here in Michigan
As a transplant from Alabama, it's quite refreshing to see so much appreciation for rock and metal music in the state of Michigan. As a metalhead in the Yellowhammer State for 23 years, I saw exactly one hard rock show within state lines. To see Metallica, had to go to...
17-Year-Old Michigan Teen Calls 911 On Mom For Driving Drunk
911 dispatch in Blissfield, Michigan got a frantic call from a 17-year-old girl who was in the backseat of her mom's car along with her 15-year-old brother. The teen said her mom was driving drunk and that they didn't feel safe at all and needed someone to come find them.
Masks advised in 0 Michigan counties this week, per CDC
For the second week in a row, Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). Up...
Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
Michigan hunters asked to help locate site of 1977 plane crash
Hunters, fishermen and outdoor recreationists in Northern Michigan are being asked to join forces and keep an eye out for clues that could bring closure to a son searching for what happened to his parents. On Thursday, Nov. 20, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources posted on social media asking...
