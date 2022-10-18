ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Michigan Returning to Summer Temperatures – But When Will It End?

I am so ready for spring already. Michigan got its first taste of snow earlier this week, including more than a foot of the white stuff in the Upper Peninsula. That’s way too early for my taste. I’m the kind of person that would like to fast-forward from early fall to late spring and skip everything in between. But, alas, we live in Michigan, so that’s not realistic.
Michigan Has Three Of The Snowiest Cities In America

Living in Michigan has a lot of benefits. Each season is different and of course the weather can change at any moment. Our summers are amazing with the Great Lakes, inland lakes and all of the outdoor activities. Fall is fun because of the color change. Spring brings new life and blooms. Winter on the other hand can be brutal.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?

Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
FREMONT, MI
Two people rescued from Lake Michigan

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. North Shore Battalion Chief said they received a call of two people "clinging" to an overturned sailboat at Atwater Beach. The pair was found north of Palisades road and was sent to the hospital after their recovery....
SHOREWOOD, WI
Michigan’s No. 1 Dessert Might Surprise You

Michigan has a lot of great desserts. Many of them are seasonal, such as cherry pie during cherry season or apple pie in the fall. But, as it turns out, one Michigan dessert is the state’s favorite- and it’s also the Mitten’s “gateway food” into other sweet treats.
Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize. According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
