City of Jacksonville, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful to hold beach clean up

The City of Jacksonville and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful will host a beach cleanup on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Formerly called the Right Whale Festival Cleanup, it has been held for the past 14 years, in conjunction with the migratory return of the North Atlantic Right Whale to Florida, the only known calving area in the southeastern United States.

Since its inception in 2009, the event has drawn 1,879 volunteers who donated 3,510 hours of their time to collect 34,320 pounds (or 17.16 tons) of debris along beaches. The hourly volunteer value of those volunteers during that period is $75,468, and the cost avoidance of them collecting all that debris amounts to $37,122. In the past 14 years, that’s a cost savings to taxpayers of $112,590.

Last year, 200 volunteers turned out for the event and provided 400 hours to pick up 3,640 pounds debris for a combined hourly volunteer value and cost avoidance of $15,820.

For more information, call 255-8276.