Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Suicide or Murder? What Really Happened to 12-year-old Sean Daugherty?NikYorktown, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
After more than 4 decades, beloved Norfolk costume shop set to close
NORFOLK, Va. — For the last 43 years, Liz Hermann has surrounded herself with all sorts of eclectic things - rubber chickens, clowns, magic, and any costume you can think of. At Novelties Unlimited in Norfolk, these "things" are more than just her business. Hermann opened the costume shop...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
travelawaits.com
The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia
I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus
HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
Neon Festival kicks off in Norfolk Oct. 20
According to a press release, this free two-night festival will take place on October 20 at the Chrysler Museum of Art campus and on October 21 around The Plot and businesses on Granby Street.
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Grand Opening Scheduled For October 29
HAMPTON—Fifteen months after officially breaking ground, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, located at 1908 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 3pm. The event will feature free entertainment, refreshments, games, and pool demonstrations. At 10:30am, a program featuring Olympic gold...
Big Dreams: Critically ill child in Chesapeake gets donation for special trip
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a story that aired on May 4, 2016. Ryan Blanco is a normal 7-year-old in many ways, including his dream of going to the Happiest Place on Earth. But there's a difference - Ryan is considered to...
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
3 Things To Do This Weekend: October 21, 2022
Here at News 3, we are already planning for the weekend ahead, and there's plenty to do. News 3 is making it easy with 3 fun things you can do!
Here's where to eat during Chesapeake Restaurant Week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing. The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
visitnorfolk.com
November Events Guide
The holidays are upon us, and there are so many events to enjoy this November! Check out these events and more. Join us in cheering on the Spartans every home game as they take on their opponents!. Old Dominion university football games. Now through November. Kornblau field at s.b. ballard...
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next month
A popular discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Virginia next month. Read on to learn more. On November 3, 2022, a new HomeGoods location will hold its grand opening in Suffolk, Virginia.
Virginia Beach gym owner hosts fundraiser to pay for father's heart transplant
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach woman is asking the community for help to raise funds for her dad's heart transplant. Emily Throckmorton owns Kaizen Athletics, an adaptive gym off Virginia Beach Boulevard. This weekend, the gym will host a fundraising workout to help pay for her dad's medical bill.
Norfolk's rising homicide rate ranks as 8th worst in the nation
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk has one of the highest increasing homicide rates in the entire country, according to a new study by WalletHub. Norfolk is on pace for its deadliest year since the early 1990s, according to historic FBI data. 13NewsNow records show 53 people have been killed this...
Amazon opens 3.8 million square foot robotic fulfillment facility in Suffolk
Some new robots have arrived in Hampton Roads all thanks to Amazon. Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday visited Suffolk for the grand opening of Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment center.
princessanneindy.com
The Bravest, community join together to help Virginia Beach fire captain fight cancer
VIRGINIA BEACH — Virginia Beach firefighters are rallying behind a colleague who is battling a rare form of cancer, and they’re reaching out to the public to help raise money to help his family. One opportunity to help is scheduled for this evening at The Thin Brew Line...
Hampton mom says people with Down Syndrome need to be heard, seen
On Saturday, October 22, an event called "Step Up for Down Syndrome" is being held to raise awareness and funds for programming for both adults and children with Down Syndrome.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
Norfolk, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Norfolk. The Granby High School football team will have a game with Booker T. Washington High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy football team will have a game with Norfolk Christian High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
