Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
travelawaits.com

The Old-School Candy Factory You’ll Want To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

I had a sweet experience at the H.E. Williams Candy Company in the South Norfolk area near Chesapeake, Virginia — and the candy was even sweeter. H.E. Williams is a third-generation family-owned company that has been operating since 1919. They make candy the old-fashioned way, mostly by hand, in a one-room 4,000 square-foot factory. They even use the same recipe their grandfather, the company founder, used when the company began.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Celebrates Grand Opening of Starbucks Store on Campus

HAMPTON, Va. Oct. 20, 2022 – Today, Hampton University and Starbucks Coffee Company celebrate the official grand opening of a new location on campus with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is located in The Shops at Hampton Harbor at 1000 Settlers Landing Rd. “Hampton University proudly welcomes Starbucks...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Virginia Aquaplex Grand Opening Scheduled For October 29

HAMPTON—Fifteen months after officially breaking ground, the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, located at 1908 Coliseum Dr. in Hampton, will hold its official grand opening on Saturday, October 29 from 10am to 3pm. The event will feature free entertainment, refreshments, games, and pool demonstrations. At 10:30am, a program featuring Olympic gold...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Here's where to eat during Chesapeake Restaurant Week

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With almost 30 restaurants offering deals on breakfast, lunch and dinner, Chesapeake Restaurant Week is in full swing. The event runs from Oct. 14 to 21, and during those days, you can ask for a "Restaurant Week" menu from the participating businesses. These menus offer a taste of their signature dishes, between $10 and $55.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
visitnorfolk.com

November Events Guide

The holidays are upon us, and there are so many events to enjoy this November! Check out these events and more. Join us in cheering on the Spartans every home game as they take on their opponents!. Old Dominion university football games. Now through November. Kornblau field at s.b. ballard...
NORFOLK, VA

