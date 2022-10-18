Read full article on original website
Marjorie Marie Blackburn – Cache Valley Daily
Marjorie Marie Blackburn, 93, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022. Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Anna Sanders; and husbands, Royce Land, Randall Ball and Keith Blackburn. She is lovingly remembered by her family; Sons, Gary (Pat) Land of West Jordan, Utah and Wesley...
Calvin Cressell – Cache Valley Daily
September 28, 1929 – October 19, 2022 (age 93) Calvin Cressell, 93, of Logan, passed away on October 19, 2022 at Maple Springs Asst. Living. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28th at 11 am in the church located at 600 South 94 West, Logan. There will...
Lial B Atwood – Cache Valley Daily
December 29, 1932 – October 18, 2022 (age 89) Lial B Atwood, age 89 of Paradise went to join the love of his life for their 70th wedding anniversary in heaven, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Lial was born on December 29, 1932, in Whiterocks Utah. He received his education at Alterra High School and the school of life.
Keva Marie Tracy – Cache Valley Daily
Keva Marie Tracy, 63 passed away peacefully in her home on Monday October 17, 2022, in Preston, Idaho. As the family gathered round her in her final hours, shared stories, cried and laughed together we could sense her loving approval. Celebration of life services were held at the Riverdale Cemetery on Wednesday October 19, 2022.
We need a water expert – Cache Valley Daily
In 30 years of kayaking the Logan River I’ve never seen it this low. I fear for the future of my favorite sport. What about the fish? How will our changing climate affect the future of Beaver Mountain ski area?. Water is essential to life. No Utah legislator has...
Poll reports 30% of Utahns are worried about getting COVID – Cache Valley Daily
A recent poll of 801 registered Utah voters by Dan Jones & Associates indicates only 30 percent of Utahns are worried about getting COVID-19 or the flu in the coming months. Less than 10 percent are very concerned about coming down with COVID-19 or the flu. Included in Utah’s regular...
High School Football Scoreboard – Oct. 21, 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
– Sky View advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #2 Desert Hills in St. George on Friday, Oct. 28. The kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. #8 Cedar vs #9 Logan (watch live) – The winner advances to the 4A quarterfinals where they will face #1...
A leader we can trust – Cache Valley Daily
We need leaders who work together to resolve the problems and challenges that we face. The County Executive has a duty to work with the County Council and must work within the laws established by Cache County and the State of Utah. The County Executive and the County Council don’t...
Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection designates Friday, Oct. 21st as Saboor Sahely Day of Service – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Last month, Saboor Sahely was recognized as a Community Champion by Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) for all the service he has provided to the community over the years. During the event where Sahely was formally honored, it was announced that October 21 was to be “Saboor Sahely Day of Service” in Cache Valley.
Engineering students ready for annual pumpkin chucking contest Saturday – Cache Valley Daily
NORTH LOGAN – Students at Utah State University and members of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) were busy putting their engineering skills to finish their trebuchets for Saturday’s annual pumpkin toss. There are not many things more spectacular than watching an orange pumpkin flying some 300...
USU basketball coaches taking different approach to low preseason poll placements – Cache Valley Daily
Kayla Ard at USU vs Nevada women’s basketball, 02/26/22. In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.
LIVESTREAM: #11 Bear River at #6 Mountain Crest in the 4A football playoffs
The Bear River Bears at Mountain Crest Mustangs broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m. Tonight’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from Clint Payne and JarDee Nessen. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 104.9 FM The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed online here.
LIVESTREAM: #12 Green Canyon at #5 Snow Canyon in the 4A football playoffs
The Green Canyon at Snow Canyon broadcast is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 100.9 Lite FM and streamed online here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired this season,...
RAPZ Tax renewal is Proposition 2 on the November ballot – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — While there is much debate over Cache County’s proposed open space bond issue, the renewal of the county’s RAPZ Tax is expected to cruise to easy approval by local voters. The Open Space Bond issue is Proposition 1 on the ballots that began arriving...
LIVESTREAM: #9 Logan at #8 Cedar in the 4A football playoffs
The Logan Grizzlies at Cedar Reds broadcast is scheduled to begin at 3:45 pm. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 102 FM / 610 AM KVNU and streamed here. To see which future games will be broadcast, click here. To watch other High School games that have aired...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces monument to memorialize Buffalo shooting victims
Nearly five months after a gunman killed 10 people in a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that a monument will be built in East Buffalo to memorialize the victims. All 10 people killed in the mass shooting were Black, which authorities alleged was a...
LIVESTREAM: #7 Sky View vs #10 Hurricane in 4A football playoffs
The Sky View Bobcats vs Hurricane Tigers broadcast is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you with LIVE commentary from John Newbold and Rex Davis. Listen to this broadcast on the radio at 106.9 The FAN and streamed online here. To see which future...
Voter fraud charge dismissed in Florida after arrest
A Florida man had his election fraud charges dismissed on Friday, making him the first of 20 people who Gov. Ron DeSantis announced had been charged with voter fraud in August, to beat his case. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
