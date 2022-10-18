Kayla Ard at USU vs Nevada women’s basketball, 02/26/22. In the Mountain West basketball preseason polls released this week for the men’s teams and last week for the women, Utah State was not viewed in a favorable light. The women’s basketball team was picked to finish dead last among the 11 teams while the men were slated to finish eighth. It’s the worst combined preseason prediction for USU since joining the conference in 2013.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO