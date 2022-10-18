Read full article on original website
lanereport.com
Kentucky Power announces grants to SOAR and HPCEDA
— Kentucky Power recently presented two non-profit organizations’ grant awards for their plans to bolster economic development in several eastern Kentucky counties. Hazard-Perry County Economic Development Alliance (HPCEDA) was awarded $25,000, and Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR), received $100,000. The Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (KPEGG) grants are funded.
lanereport.com
Education and Labor Cabinet releases September 2022 Unemployment Report
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary September 2022 unemployment rate was 3.8%, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet (KELC). The preliminary September 2022 jobless rate was unchanged from August 2022 but was down 0.9 percentage points...
lanereport.com
Perspective: What’s Old Is New
Retirees are a growth industry, and Kentucky should join the competition with intentional strategy. Actually, the commonwealth fares somewhat well already, but there is seldom direct discussion of whether policy choices are friendly and welcoming to retirees and seniors. Tax reforms to lower income tax rates and expand sales tax...
lanereport.com
Ascend Elements receives federal funding
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Ascend Elements Inc., a producer of advanced, sustainable battery materials made from recycled lithium-ion batteries, as President Joe Biden announced the company has been approved for $480.5 million through two federal grants from the U.S. Department of Energy. The funds further propel a nationwide effort to grow U.S. electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing and create good-paying jobs.
lanereport.com
$24.4 million in funding for economic development
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — During the annual SOAR Summit, Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Congressman Harold “Hal” Rogers (KY-05) announced $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties. When completed, the projects in Clay, Elliott, Floyd,...
