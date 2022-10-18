Read full article on original website
Rural Life
3d ago
yeah super excited! thanks for raising my property tax to pay for that. how are you going to staff it? nobody wants to work. oh wait I forgot we have the strongest economy ever says the guy with an ice cream cone that talks to dead people
2
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
nnbw.com
Residential project set for historic downtown Carson City acreage
A $3 million land deal in historic downtown Carson City will bring more than 200 “upscale rental residences” by the end of 2024, according to a press release issued by Nevada Premier Commercial. The purchase included two parcels totaling 4.93 acres between North Stewart Street, North Plaza Street,...
KOLO TV Reno
Third Thursdays at The Basement
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new event happening Downtown to draw people to an indoor marketplace. The Basement is one of the most historic places in our area. What used to be a post office in 1932, now is a place to study, have a business meeting, or mingle.
2news.com
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza Event Happening Next Thursday
The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to join us for our 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. This event attracts over two thousand kids and their families each year and is a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween. Over 70 local businesses and organizations...
KOLO TV Reno
Night Off The Streets in Carson needs more than 100 volunteers
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - During the coldest days of winter, First United Methodist Church in Carson City becomes a sanctuary for men, women and children without shelter. It’s a service that wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers like Rob and Jenny Scanland. “We see them, and...
Redrum Motorcycle Club: Warriors of the road
Redrum Motorcycle Club, not to be confused with the movie The Shining’s Redrum, is the world’s most significant indigenous motorcycle club. Cliff Matias, a native New Yorker, created the club in 2006. He wanted to create a club that would focus on brotherhood, motorcycling, community, respect, responsibility, and supporting family.
KOLO TV Reno
It’s that time again. Winterize your outdoor watering system
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Clear skies, pleasant temperatures and the valley is still mostly green. But over the horizon a change is lurking, one which twice a year, prompts us to get reacquainted with the somewhat confusing and complicated watering system that’s been keeping our yards green. It’s time to...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
Record-Courier
Reusable cups part of effort to keep Nevada Day Parade litter free
In years past, Nevada Day parades in Carson City have attracted crowds in the thousands, resulting in a significant clean-up after everyone has gone home. To reduce the litter, the Carson Water Suconservancy District is partnering with greenUP! to provide free reusable Nevada Day Cups through a social media giveaway.
cohaitungchi.com
Hiking the Historic Donner Pass Train Tunnels in Truckee, CA
The railroad tunnels on Donner Pass provide, unquestionably, one of the most unique hiking experiences at Lake Tahoe. The Donner Pass train tunnels are fun for the whole family, particularly younger kids who find playing in the dark thrilling. But with that darkness comes the inherent risk of tripping and falling. So, bring with you a flashlight or headlamp to assist you on your journey. That said, the tunnel system on Donner Pass is a series of disconnected tunnels.
Record-Courier
Clear Creek trail opening draws 300 participants
Around 300 people turned out at James Lee Park in Indian Hills for the first Carson Valley Trails Fest on Saturday, according to organizers. “We’re celebrating all of our strategic partners and most importantly all of our volunteers that have helped build this Clear Creek Trail extension,” Carson Valley Trails Association President Neal Falk said. “You can now go 21 miles from the Valley to all the way to the top of Spooner. That’s because of all the hard work of the volunteers who give their time to the organization.”
nnbw.com
Dayton fire claims historic buildings
Three historic buildings burned down in Old Town Dayton, including the Fox Hotel, in an Oct. 13 blaze, according to Rich Harvey, fire chief of Central Lyon County Fire. “It was on Main Street in what’s called Old Town Dayton,” said Harvey by phone on Wednesday. “Three buildings were involved, Fox and two buildings east.”
Record-Courier
The Oct. 21, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Highway 395 is down to two lanes both ways after Thursday’s watermain break, but it is open with a big plate where Gardnerville Town Water Co. workers dug up the highway to fix the leak. I can report that there is water at The Record-Courier Center right next door.
Record-Courier
TUTOR WANTED
Someone with knowledge of stock trading platforms and. how to set up your screen for trading in the Minden area.
nnbw.com
Panera Bread opens doors in south Carson
Panera Bread opened its first full-scale bakery in Northern Nevada on Monday, which happens to be in south Carson City next to Chick-fil-A. “We’re very busy,” Jacob Bustos, regional vice president, said on opening day. “Our doors are open, and we’re excited to be part of the community and Carson City.”
2news.com
Carson Tahoe Health Phone System Resumes Normal Service
As of 8:15 p.m. tonight, October 20, the phone system at Carson Tahoe Health is back up and running, with calls being routed as usual. Carson Tahoe Health is currently experiencing a telephone network issue that is affecting nearly all calls throughout the system including scheduling, patient billing, voicemail boxes, and more.
2news.com
Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region
After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County OKs temporary battery storage facility
The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...
mynews4.com
Lockdown lifted at Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Silver Lake Elementary School in Stead was briefly placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown was lifted within a matter of minutes and students were released. The Washoe County School District hasn't released more information on the lockdown. ------- ORIGINAL...
KOLO TV Reno
U.S. 395 in Gardnerville back open after water main break
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 9:11 a.m.: The road is now back open. U.S. 395 was closed through Gardnerville following a water main break. It was reported around 3:15 p.m. Thursday. Several people reported a large amount of water flooding the road in the area of 395 and Cemetery...
