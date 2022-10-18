ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple cuts production of iPhone 14 Plus - the Information

 3 days ago
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain.

The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately halt production of iPhone 14 Plus components, according to the report.

The move comes at a time when the global smartphone market has been softening, shrinking 9% in the third quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, according to estimates from data research firm Canalys, which expects weak demand over the next six to nine months.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The iPhone 14 Plus, part of a new lineup announced on Sept. 7, is positioned as a cheaper alternative to its more expensive iPhone Pro models and started being shipped to customers on Oct. 7.

Last month, Apple dropped its plan to increase production of the new iPhone models as an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

The Associated
2d ago

People are getting smarter! Spend hundreds of dollar and don't even get a phone charger, with the excuse of 2030 agenda,but yet you can still find the charger for sale at the same store for sale at a very sour price.

Aeryn Sun
2d ago

Why should I spend hundreds of dollars more just to get a new iPhone. My 8S is working just fine.

AP_000650.757b2756c6d84dedb83b054e827c6a41.1439
2d ago

People can't afford them. It takes all we have to live on thanks to Biden

