Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
'There was no choice.' Understaffing forces state to close 70+ psychiatric beds
A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral hospitals.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
speedonthewater.com
New Star Wars-Themed Skater 368 Is Out Of This World
Unless you’re a diehard Skater Powerboats fan in desperate need of another hobby, it may surprise you to learn the Douglas, Mich., company has its fifth Skater 368 model catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines in production. Three have been delivered, including one to Arkansas-based Skater-man Sam Jirik, one to Matt Rice of Pennsylvania and Southwest Florida, and another to offshore racing team owners Tyler and Lindsey Miller of Kansas, who own a Super Cat-class Skater 388 cat and have a 43-footer in production for the 2023 Class 1 season.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father
FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
clarkstonnews.com
After 40 years, Springfield tank on move
A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Chinn Chinn changing hands, but staying in the family
MATTAWAN, MI — Bradyn Bracken grew up playing and later working in her parents’ restaurants. She was 12 when her parents, John and Michelle Tsui, closed Peking Palace in Portage in 2003. A year later, they opened up Chinn Chinn, at 52885 N. Main St. in Mattawan. Now...
Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at Michigan campground
Deputies say that the death is believed to have been accidental.
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Rapper Berner is opening a Grand Rapids Cookies cannabis dispensary
The 3,000-square-foot flagship, a partnership with Ferndale-based NOXX, will offer the largest selection of Cookies products in the state
Could soybean oil be the fix for Michigan’s roads?
The Michigan Department of Transportation is utilizing a unique ingredient to enhance the lifespan of pavement on a one mile stretch of road.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
wmuk.org
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
Surge in fentanyl-laced pills plagues Michigan and nation as DEA looks to curb trend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A surge of fentanyl-laced pills into Michigan and other parts of the country has federal officials warning the public to avoid street-purchased pills that may look like prescription medication. Regional leaders with the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Attorney’s office spoke about the problem Tuesday,...
WWMTCw
Schoolcraft Village Council pushes for answers on ignored American Rescue Plan request
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — A frustrated Schoolcraft Village Council grilled a Kalamazoo County Commissioner about why their request for much-needed American Rescue Plan dollars was ignored Monday. "Your lack of staff or new staff is not an excuse for poor administration and decision-making in Kalamazoo County," village manager Cheri Lutz...
$2.36B Big Rapids EV plant to create over 2,000 jobs; how company will fill spots
Work continues to bring a massive electric vehicle battery plant to the Big Rapids area.
WILX-TV
Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
