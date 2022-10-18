ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, MI

interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
speedonthewater.com

New Star Wars-Themed Skater 368 Is Out Of This World

Unless you’re a diehard Skater Powerboats fan in desperate need of another hobby, it may surprise you to learn the Douglas, Mich., company has its fifth Skater 368 model catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines in production. Three have been delivered, including one to Arkansas-based Skater-man Sam Jirik, one to Matt Rice of Pennsylvania and Southwest Florida, and another to offshore racing team owners Tyler and Lindsey Miller of Kansas, who own a Super Cat-class Skater 388 cat and have a 43-footer in production for the 2023 Class 1 season.
DOUGLAS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
FREMONT, MI
clarkstonnews.com

After 40 years, Springfield tank on move

A Springfield Township landmark will soon be heading to Warren. Last week, the Water Buffalo LVT-4 tank that has long sat in front of the Flint and Frizzen Gun Shop at 8735 Dixie Highway was donated to the Detroit Arsenal Armory, where it will soon be restored and then used to raise awareness for vehicles of its kind.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WILX-TV

Barge unloading in Lansing prompts closures on Michigan Avenue

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of westbound Michigan Avenue in Lansing will see closures starting on Oct. 31 at approximately 6:30 a.m. for a barge unloading. According to city officials, westbound Michigan Avenue will be closed to through traffic at Cedar Street with a total closure from the bridge over Grand River to Grand Avenue.
LANSING, MI

