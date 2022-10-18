Unless you’re a diehard Skater Powerboats fan in desperate need of another hobby, it may surprise you to learn the Douglas, Mich., company has its fifth Skater 368 model catamaran powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines in production. Three have been delivered, including one to Arkansas-based Skater-man Sam Jirik, one to Matt Rice of Pennsylvania and Southwest Florida, and another to offshore racing team owners Tyler and Lindsey Miller of Kansas, who own a Super Cat-class Skater 388 cat and have a 43-footer in production for the 2023 Class 1 season.

DOUGLAS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO