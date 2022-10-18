Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The best ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ moments
Ever since its 2020 debut, The Drew Barrymore Show has become one of our favorite daytime talk shows. Drew Barrymore has been a fixture in media since she was a child star and later as an actor in iconic films like Charlie’s Angels and Scream. Now she’s proven to be an outstanding talk show host, masterfully juggling vulnerability with humor and making some of the best moments we’ve seen on daytime TV.
wegotthiscovered.com
An implausible remake hatches a convoluted scheme to become one of Netflix’s biggest movies
By design, action thrillers aren’t exactly beholden to such trivialities as logic, common sense, and a story that seamlessly connects a set of increasingly far-fetched set of dots, but The Next Three Days would have arguably turned out a great deal better had it not opted to play everything with such a solemnly straight face.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Regeneration won’t be the end for the Thirteenth Doctor as one of the worst ‘Star Trek’ movies inspires undeserved praise
Come with us as we boldly go where we haven’t gone before — our inaugural daily sci-fi news roundup. The biggest event in the sci-fi TV world this weekend is naturally Jodie Whittaker’s final Doctor Who episode, except we’re now learning that the actress has already put measures in place to ensure she’ll return to the TARDIS before too long. Meanwhile, Star Trek fans find something to love in one of the franchise’s worst entries. In the words of Captain Christopher Pike, hit it!
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best characters from ‘Supernatural,’ ranked
For 15 years, the Winchesters never backed down from a fight. They stopped the apocalypse, faced off against the likes of Lucifer, Leviathans, the Darkness, and even God himself. Dean and Sam Winchester were more than brothers. They were best friends and partners who defeated all manor of vampires, werewolves, monsters, and sometimes discovered that the worst creatures were humans.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: ‘Halloween Ends’ star hypes a spunky character as genre diehards champion a fruitful Netflix franchise’s return
Welcome back, genre junkies! It’s finally Friday, which means we’re another step closer to the festive celebration of Halloween overtaking every store, bar, school, and household. As eager children all across the nation carefully choose their spooky costume of choice, it’s time for us to dive into another daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. With tons of newsworthy headlines firing on all cylinders, today’s juicy roundup consists of a Halloween Ends star dishing on their feisty character while horror mavens remain hopeful that a classic Netflix franchise will show its face once more.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sophia Grace, who rose to fame as a child on ‘Ellen’, is now pregnant, in case you didn’t feel old today
If you’re feeling insecure or scared about aging, please look away now. For those of you still here, prepare to feel very, very old — one of the little girls who became famous for rapping a Nicki Minaj song on The Ellen Degeneres Show is now pregnant. Sophia...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘NOPE’ star says yes to joining the MCU as an X-Men favorite
Sometimes a a superhero fancasting gains so much steam on social media that it gets to the point where everyone’s convinced it’s actually happening. In actuality, the root of the rumors are just fans and their wishful thinking. Such is the case with Keke Palmer and Rogue. Earlier this summer, the concept of the NOPE actress playing the beloved X-Men member in the MCU ran riot online, even though there’s no real truth to the casting. (That we know of, anyway.)
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Abbott Elementary’ fans debate the ‘real villain’ of the series: Janine or Ava?
Warning! Spoilers ahead for season two of Abbott Elementary!. ABC’s Abbott Elementary is one of those unique, lightning-in-a-bottle shows that manages to be heartwarming while also legitimately funny, thanks in no small part to the quadruple threat of Emmy-winning series creator Quinta Brunson, who also stars, writes, and executive produces. But as delightful as Brunson, and by extension, her plucky rookie teacher Janine Teagues is, some fans are now calling out the character.
wegotthiscovered.com
David Tennant returns in first trailer for ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary celebrations
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Who: “The Power of the Doctor.”. The Jodie Whittaker era is over, so say hello to your new Doctor… David Tennant?!. Doctor Who aired its most shocking episode in forever this Sunday, a feature-length finale for the Thirteenth Doctor that saw Whittaker’s Time Lord regenerate, just as was promised. But, in a big twist, she didn’t transform into Ncuti Gatwa, like we expected, but instead returned into the form of the Tenth Doctor, with Tennant once again playing the time traveling hero. Just in time to steer the ship into the sci-fi series’ 60th anniversary in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Adam’ has set an electrifying box office record for Dwayne Johnson
Haters might be hating but Dwayne Johnson is laughing all the way to the bank. His entry into the DC Extended Universe, Black Adam, smashed through the box office like Johnson’s mystically powered antihero smashes through walls, earning $7.6 million in previews at 3,500 locations across the country. That’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: ‘Raymond and Ray’ mixes gallows humor with graveside gravitas to create something unique
Families are funny things – a fact that really hits home in Apple’s latest feature film as the half-brothers and title characters of Raymond and Ray bond over a hole in the ground. From that first formative connection, through to those awkward adult interactions, each and every family...
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Burton reflects on his connection with longtime muse Johnny Depp
For a while there, it felt like director Tim Burton simply wouldn’t make a movie without Johnny Depp’s involvement. The collaboration between the two has been going on for more than 22 years, and apparently, it’s because the two share a similar trait. Burton recently sat down...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: The series shares epic highlight reel from season four, and fans reflect on the early days
We’re mere weeks away from the season 5 premiere of Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, and fans can’t stop looking forward to an exhilarating kick-off of new episodes. While you’re enjoying your Saturday evening, there’s no more perfect way to spend a few hours than by binging episodes of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama. Last night, Yellowstone’s Twitter shared an all-encompassing highlight reel of the most epic moments in the show’s history, taking us on an emotional minute-long journey through the ups and downs of the Dutton family. In addition, fans are reflecting a little further back to season 1 and its characterization. You know the drill from here. Happy Saturday, all you Rip Wheelers and Teeters out there; let’s ride in.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does Elsa die in ‘1883?’ Elsa Dutton’s fate, explained
When Taylor Sheridan first introduced us to Yellowstone, we met the infamous Dutton family and learned that patriarch John Dutton’s attachment to his farm went far beyond the usual ranch owner. Yes, he wanted to keep the land in his family and give them prosperity and a means of income, but there’s so much more to the story — and that story begins with the Dutton family in 1883.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is Superman’s greatest villain doing in ‘Titans’ season 4?
Titans season four is stacked with dangerous foes, and one of them happens to be the wealthy criminal mastermind Lex Luthor himself. Titus Welliver, from the series Bosch, will be playing Superman’s iconic nemesis, and the privilege isn’t lost on him. Welliver’s been a fan of DC Comics and Titans well before he got the role, and people are expecting a performance that lives up to his appreciation of the source material.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jodie Whittaker has already made plans to return to ‘Doctor Who’
After five years traveling through time and space, you might expect outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker to want to put her feet up and just enjoy living in the present (as opposed to the past or the future). Actually, the actress has revealed that she’s already desperate to return to Doctor Who and has made it known to The Powers That Be that she would be “devastated” if she isn’t asked back to the show within the next few years.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
Comments / 0