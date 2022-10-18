Read full article on original website
ROI on resilient multifamily construction can be as high as 72%
A new study that measured the economic value of using FORTIFIED Multifamily, a voluntary beyond-code construction and re-roofing method developed by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS), found the return can be as high as 72%. The Alabama Center for Insurance Information and Research (ACIIR) at the...
3 Ways Contractors are Using Technology to Reduce Waste — and Increase Margins
Contractors often focus on increasing margins and a number of technology solutions to enhance productivity and efficiency. But a more pragmatic strategy commonly gets ignored — reducing waste. In fact, the building and construction industry currently accounts for 39% of global carbon emissions — much of it due to...
Michael Graves Architecture acquires Jose Carballo Architectural Group
Michael Graves Architecture (MG), an award-winning global leader in planning, architecture, and interior design based in Princeton, NJ, announces the acquisition of Jose Carballo Architectural Group (JCAG), a New Jersey-based architecture firm. Following the acquisition of Maryland-based planning, architecture, and interior design firm Waldon Studio Architects (WSA) earlier this year,...
