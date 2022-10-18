ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Related
Hawaii Magazine

Tips on How To Get To Lanikai Beach on Oʻahu

Maybe you’ve tried to visit the famed Lanikai Beach on Oʻahu on a three-day weekend only to be met with no parking signs along Mokulua and ʻAʻalapapa drives in the residential neighborhood. Or maybe you’ve spent hours circling the Windward Oʻahu neighborhood, driving up and down...
puravidamoms.com

Best Surfing Beaches in Costa Rica

This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Planning a family surf trip? Where better to go than Costa Rica? With oodles of beaches both on the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, the country offers a balanced menu of terrific waves with a friendly environment for beginning surfers, making it a great place to surf for families (even those with young kids).
HAWAII STATE
hypebeast.com

Ace Hotel Kyoto Announces Residency of Chef René Redzepi's noma

Following a 2015 residency in Tokyo, and subsequent stints in Sydney, Australia and Tulum, Mexico, internationally lauded Copenhagen restaurant, noma, will be taking up residency at Ace Hotel Kyoto, in partnership with American Express. Led by Chef René Redzepi, noma will be holding a 10-week run (March 15, 2022-May 20, 2023) focused on a tasting menu inspired by the distinct ingredient and culinary history of the Kyoto region.
Boomer Magazine

Ideas for Retirement Travelers

Retirement provides a unique opportunity to travel the world. These five destination ideas, from Lahore to the Pacific Coast Highway, give you the chance to be a globe-trotting traveler. It’s widely believed that when we retire, it’s time for us to slow down, but where exactly did this idea come...
CALIFORNIA STATE
drifttravel.com

Tips for Having the Southeast Asian Holiday of a Lifetime

Now that so much of Southeast Asia is open for travel, that dream trip you’ve been putting off can finally be realised!. With so many exquisite destinations in the Southeast, such as the pristine waters of Phuket, nightlife in Bangkok, the mystery and allure of Saigon, the “Paris” of the East Singapore, the culinary delights of Kuala Lumpur, and super modern experiences such as Tokyo or Seoul, there’s something to suit every budget and taste in Southeast Asia. Here are some tips for having the Southeast Asian holiday of a lifetime!
The Associated Press

Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort Welcomes Guests to Foster Connections Beside the Idyllic South China Sea

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort. The hotel is the stunning centerpiece of the new Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise, which is a large-scale, integrated resort that consists of Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise Resort, R&F Water Park and various marine-themed hotels. With a refreshing ocean-inspired style and direct access to the Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise theme park, the hotel is designed to offer guests a place of connection – both to nature and to who and what matters to them most. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005798/en/ King suite at Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort (Photo: Business Wire)
ILLINOIS STATE
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

Give Back While on a Bucket List Trip to the Galápagos Islands

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: Pikaia Lodge offers an amazing trek choice for the environmentally conscious, physically active and adventurous traveler. It is at this lodge that you can seek close close contact with the unique natural wonders of the Galapagos, alongside comfortable settings and remote privacy. With the lodge being perched on an extinct volcano crater, it offers one of the most spectacular viewpoints in the Galapagos.

