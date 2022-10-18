Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Is Dolly Parton Worth?
With a career spanning over four decades, Dolly Parton has made a name for herself by entertaining the world with her music, movies and theme park. Best known for the iconic songs...
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
Dolly Parton Talks About Her Philanthropy: ‘Something I Can Take Pride In’
In recent years, we’ve seen that Dolly Parton is much more than a country music icon. Among the many titles that we could throw at her feet, philanthropist might be the one she’s proudest to carry. Whether she’s putting books in the hands of kids, funding vaccine research, investing in Dollywood employees, or any number of other charitable things, Dolly gives with an open heart and a big smile.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Keith Whitley was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. His widow,… The post Keith Whitley’s Widow Lorrie Morgan Delivers Emotional Tribute at His Country Music Hall of Fame Induction appeared first on Outsider.
Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'
Loretta Lynn — who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4 — and her little sister Crystal Gayle had a relationship that stood the test of time When Loretta Lynn and little sister Crystal Gayle posed for their joint PEOPLE cover story in 1978, they were two of country music's biggest stars. But behind the scenes, they were like any other siblings. "I had brought two identical blouses that were different colors to the shoot, and I didn't know which one to wear. So, I was told which...
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Dolly Parton’s donation strategy: ‘I just give from my heart’
Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist.
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’
On October 4, the world lost a true icon in Loretta Lynn, who passed away… The post John Carter Cash Mourns Death of Close Friend Loretta Lynn: ‘She Was Made of Love’ appeared first on Outsider.
Elvis Presley Tried Getting Colonel Tom Parker Out Of His Life, Says Family
Colonel Tom Parker and his role in the life of Elvis Presley both make for complex topics. Presley generated a lot of merchandising opportunities, which Parker utilized whenever possible. But, some argue, he also held him back. According to Presley’s cousin Danny Smith, Presley was both willing and readying himself to sever ties with the Colonel in the later years of his life.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”
Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
Alana Springsteen Celebrates 22nd Birthday with Grand Ole Opry Debut; Makes Surprise Announcement
Country star Alana Springsteen celebrated turning 22 years old with a birthday party at one of country music’s most hallowed venues. Yes, Springsteen enjoyed the night by making her debut at the Grand Ole Opry in Music City, Nashville, Tennessee. The fast-rising songwriter earned the ultimate birthday gift on...
AOL Corp
Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'
Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.
Breland on His Latest Album ‘Cross Country’ – “Genre is Fluid and it is What You Make of It”
Breland has some big names in his corner—Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley, and Keith Urban to namedrop a few. When you’re around such time-honed artists, even someone as relatively green as Breland can seem like they have the knowledge of someone far more experienced. And while it certainly doesn’t...
Comments / 0