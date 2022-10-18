ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Talks About Her Philanthropy: ‘Something I Can Take Pride In’

In recent years, we’ve seen that Dolly Parton is much more than a country music icon. Among the many titles that we could throw at her feet, philanthropist might be the one she’s proudest to carry. Whether she’s putting books in the hands of kids, funding vaccine research, investing in Dollywood employees, or any number of other charitable things, Dolly gives with an open heart and a big smile.
People

Inside Loretta Lynn and Crystal Gayle's Sisterly Bond: We'd 'Have Our Words' Then 'We'd Laugh'

Loretta Lynn — who died at the age of 90 on Oct. 4 — and her little sister Crystal Gayle had a relationship that stood the test of time When Loretta Lynn and little sister Crystal Gayle posed for their joint PEOPLE cover story in 1978, they were two of country music's biggest stars. But behind the scenes, they were like any other siblings. "I had brought two identical blouses that were different colors to the shoot, and I didn't know which one to wear. So, I was told which...
TENNESSEE STATE
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
GEORGIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
DoYouRemember?

Elvis Presley Tried Getting Colonel Tom Parker Out Of His Life, Says Family

Colonel Tom Parker and his role in the life of Elvis Presley both make for complex topics. Presley generated a lot of merchandising opportunities, which Parker utilized whenever possible. But, some argue, he also held him back. According to Presley’s cousin Danny Smith, Presley was both willing and readying himself to sever ties with the Colonel in the later years of his life.
Whiskey Riff

In Honor Of Jerry Lee Lewis’s Induction Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame, Watch His Performance Of Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”

Jerry Lee Lewis… a timeless classic. Finally receiving his medallion and place in Country Music’s Hall of Fame, Jerry Lee was a staple in country music after transitioning from rock & roll in the late 1960s. He was a performer at heart, known for putting on a show with his rockabilly translation on hits like “Great Balls of Fire.” He was also a star-studded pianist, who spent his later years in the industry performing songs by greats like Hank Williams.
AOL Corp

Garth Brooks surprises Ashley McBryde with Grand Ole Opry invite: 'We need you'

Garth Brooks surprised fellow country musician Ashley McBryde on national television Thursday with an invitation to the Grand Ole Opry. Both singers became emotional as Brooks delivered the invite live on "CBS Mornings" where McBryde was in the middle of promoting her new album, "Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville." The "One Night Standards" hitmaker was confused at first when the "Friends in Low Places" artist appeared via video.

Comments / 0

Community Policy