Clark County, WA

opb.org

Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’

The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Evacuation area shrinks near southwest Washington fire

CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Some roads reopened and evacuation zones shrank near a wildfire fed Sunday by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, as fire officials got a better handle on fire activity amid weather changes. About 3,000 residents were told to leave their homes Sunday night as the Nakia Creek Fire in eastern Clark County near...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County

The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours

PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
PORTLAND, OR
NBCMontana

Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster

Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. Fed by gusty winds and low humidity, the growth of the fire prompted authorities to order evacuations as the blaze...
VANCOUVER, WA
