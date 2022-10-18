Read full article on original website
‘Saddened, frustrated and angry’: Vancouver Public Schools to begin notifying voyeurism victims
After a Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of videotaping female students in an Alki Middle School locker room was arrested, the school district is discussing the next steps in how it will handle the allegations.
opb.org
Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County caused by ‘pyrotechnic’
The Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County is burning nearly 2,000 acres and causing air quality issues from Portland to Seattle. The fire started on Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Officials said this week they believe it was caused by a “pyrotechnic.”. Clark County Fire Marshal...
Evacuation area shrinks near southwest Washington fire
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — Some roads reopened and evacuation zones shrank near a wildfire fed Sunday by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, as fire officials got a better handle on fire activity amid weather changes. About 3,000 residents were told to leave their homes Sunday night as the Nakia Creek Fire in eastern Clark County near...
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
‘It’s a vital resource’: Homeless youth in SW Portland fear impending sweep will cut them off from nearby services
PORTLAND, Ore. — The tents lining Southwest 13th Avenue between Main and Salmon streets make up one of Portland’s perennial homeless camps. Hundreds of people drive past it every day. However, there’s something that stands out about those living in these particular tents: everyone is under the age of 25.
Nakia Creek fire grows, as do evacuation orders for Clark County
The Nakia Creek fire 9 miles northeast of Camas has grown to 1,565 acres, up from 400 acres Sunday as it “aggressively” moved west and southwest amid dry, breezy weather. As of Sunday night, close to 3,000 homes were under Level 3 (go now) orders in Clark County. About 5,000 homes were Level 2 (be set), and an additional 29,000 homes were Level 1 (be ready). Those numbers were in flux Monday as officials reassessed the fire, but an interactive map provides up-to-date evacuation information.
'This is heartbreaking for us': DoveLewis animal hospital in Portland reducing ER hours
PORTLAND, Ore. — Options for 24/7 emergency pet care just got a lot slimmer in Portland. DoveLewis, one of the nation's largest emergency animal hospitals, located in Northwest Portland, has reduced its ER walk-in hours. After pushing through the pandemic — and keeping the emergency room open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — Ron Morgan, president and CEO of the company, said he expected this day might come.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon City couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide identified
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A couple from Oregon City who were found dead following an apparent murder-suicide earlier this month has been identified by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began on Oct. 9 after a real estate agent who was viewing a rural property in Camas...
NBCMontana
Officials break up homeless camp, pull out 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, live pigs
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — After years of unsanctioned camping, the City of Portland, Oregon, has cleared the Big Four Corners Natural Area. KATU was there when cleanup crews pulled in two weeks ago and tracked the progress for days. They pulled out more than 150 stolen cars, tons of trash, and even live pigs from the area. It was one of the most extensive camp cleanups in the city's history, and the damage left behind is shocking.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured, 1 arrested for DUII after SUV smashes into tree on Hwy 211
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California man is dead and two others injured after an SUV smashed into a tree along Highway 211 in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to the the Oregon State Police. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to a single vehicle crash near milepost 9...
Three suspects on the loose after Vancouver armed robbery
Three suspects are on the loose after an armed robbery in Vancouver, Wash. around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Dozens of evacuated horses find refuge at the Clark County Fairgrounds
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire is impacting rural landowners with livestock and big animals as they evacuate to safety. There's a shelter set up for horses at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Kellian Whidden is the manager of Green Mountain Stables out in the Fern Prairie...
opb.org
Oregon looks to head off an earthquake-triggered fuel-spill disaster
Oregon is moving forward with a plan to prevent a mega earthquake from setting off catastrophic fuel spills in the Willamette and Columbia rivers. Environmental state officials are kicking off a yearlong effort, starting next week, that aims to safeguard sections of the two rivers where large concentrations of fuel tanks are vulnerable when the Big One — a magnitude 9 Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake — hits.
WWEEK
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
Record amount of illegal marijuana seized from Newberg property: Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office
The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says it made the largest cannabis bust in department history while serving a search warrant in Newberg on Oct. 18.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)
According to the Washinton State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 5 south of Longview at around 1:20 a.m. The officials reported a driver pulled over on the left shoulder partially blocking the left lane. Two vehicles struck...
KGW
Busy Portland pet hospital forced to cut down ER hours
DoveLewis in Northwest Portland is cutting down from 24/7 emergency room access due to chronic staffing shortages. They hope to return when things stabilize.
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (October 19, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Monday, October 17, 2022 at approximately 11:20 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 26 near milepost 32. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound white Volvo commercial...
q13fox.com
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. Fed by gusty winds and low humidity, the growth of the fire prompted authorities to order evacuations as the blaze...
Multnomah County jury awards $10.4M in 2016 gas explosion case
Two people that reportedly suffered physical and emotional injuries after a 2016 gas explosion in Portland were awarded more than $10.4 million by a Multnomah County jury on Thursday.
