Read full article on original website
Related
USDA.gov (press release)
Biden-Harris Administration Invests $11.1 Million to Help Crystal Freeze Dry LLC Expand Manufacturing Capacity to Strengthen the Food Supply Chain and Create Jobs for People in Rural Iowa
USDA Announces First Investment Under the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program. PANORA, IOWA – Oct. 21, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that the Department is investing $11.1 million under the Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program to help Crystal Freeze Dry LLC expand capacity to manufacture freeze-dried egg products and create job opportunities for people living in rural Iowa. The funding is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to strengthen critical food supply chain infrastructure to create more thriving communities for the American people.
Comments / 0