Norfolk Earns Second Consecutive GFOA Triple Crown Medallion

City one of 12 Virginia municipalities to receive distinction

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk received the Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for winning all three GFOA awards possible for exceptional financial reporting for fiscal year 2020.

Norfolk is one of only 317 government agencies across the United States and Canada, and one of twelve municipalities in Virginia to receive the 2020 Triple Crown Medallion. This is the second consecutive year Norfolk has received this prestigious honor.

The Triple Crown designation recognizes governments who have received GFOA’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (or Canadian Award for Financial Reporting), the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, and the Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award for a given fiscal year. The full list of GFOA Triple Crown Winners is available here.

The GFOA is a professional organization of public officials united to enhance and promote the professional management of governmental financial resources by identifying, developing, and advancing fiscal strategies, policies and practices for the public benefit. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

Earning the GFOA awards consistently recognizes the commitment and hard work of Norfolk’s Finance and Budget teams. Receiving all three awards and being recognized as a Triple Crown Winner signifies the City’s dedication and efforts in upholding the highest standards among government finance officials across the country as well as providing meaningful information to residents in a clear, factual, transparent and professional manner.