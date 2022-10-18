When I first tiptoed back into the playground, as a parent, I met another mum who told me her child would only eat chocolate spread on white-bread sandwiches. Inwardly, I judged (if anyone is interested said child went on to get straight A*s). Then one day I found myself with a child with rather, shall we say, discerning tastes that took the form of saying no to lots of foods. Chocolate spread got a yes and, of course, I got them the very best chocolate spreads. But still. (Said child will also drink a green smoothie, so there is no common denominator.)

30 MINUTES AGO