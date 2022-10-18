Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
macaronikid.com
Homemade Applesauce is a Yummy Fall Treat
Brought home too many apples from the apple orchard? I've got the solution: Applesauce! Homemade applesauce is very easy to make ... and tastes so much better than the store-bought version. My kids enjoy the process of making our homemade applesauce and they love the taste too — which is...
21 Books To Help You Celebrate Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
Why chocolate spread is always a winner
When I first tiptoed back into the playground, as a parent, I met another mum who told me her child would only eat chocolate spread on white-bread sandwiches. Inwardly, I judged (if anyone is interested said child went on to get straight A*s). Then one day I found myself with a child with rather, shall we say, discerning tastes that took the form of saying no to lots of foods. Chocolate spread got a yes and, of course, I got them the very best chocolate spreads. But still. (Said child will also drink a green smoothie, so there is no common denominator.)
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week in Westfield-Southwick
Every week, Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick shares five things to do with your kids in Westfield-Southwick over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Westfield-Southwick's picks for the five things to do in the Westfield-Southwick with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. 1. Fall fitness Jamboree...
Family's mysterious 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration wows
An Illinois family’s “Stranger Things” decoration for Halloween has gone viral on TikTok.
macaronikid.com
A Note From Your Publisher: The one about my extra Spirits tix 📝
I have a date with my hubs tonight. We love a good haunted date night, especially because we were married in October, so we are both pretty excited to check out Spirits and Spirits at Four Mile Historic Park. Who wants to go, too?. You see, I have two extra...
macaronikid.com
October is National Popcorn Poppin’ Month
For more than 30 years, October has been celebrated as National Popcorn Poppin’ Month, but it didn't become official until 1999, when then Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman proclaimed it. We are sure glad he did, because popcorn is a pretty versatile treat with a long history!. 🍿 FUN...
macaronikid.com
5 Offbeat Holidays To Celebrate In November
Why hello there, November. Ask anyone in Austin what holiday falls in November and they'll likely say Thanksgiving. But it turns out there are lots of other holidays and events happening this month too! So we've rounded up five other mostly offbeat holidays and events your family can celebrate this month in Austin.
macaronikid.com
Families are Invited to Mad Scientist Fun Day
Dubuque, Iowa – The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is getting geared up for Mad Scientist Fun Day on Sunday, Oct. 30. Families are invited to come to the River Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take part in many “mad scientist” themed activities. The campus is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
macaronikid.com
Enchanted Forest: Hansel and Gretel
Tomorrow River Community Charter School's 8th Grade Ravens Class presents... Journey through the woods of the Central Wisconsin Environmental Station as the 8th grade class brings to life the classic tale of Hansel and Gretel. The performance is geared towards children ages 4 to 9 and the very young at...
macaronikid.com
Have Some Spooky Fun with Joyful Journeys annual Trunk or Treat
On October 29th, join in the Halloween fun with Joyful Journeys for their annual Trunk or Treat event! Held in the Joyful Journeys parking lot, the event is free and will run from 2-4 pm. 🎃 Get involved in the 2022 Trunk or Treat!. Want to participate with a...
macaronikid.com
🍁 10 Days of Fun Halloween and Fall Activities 🎃
Spray cans) - it will all be done here!. Join us to paint in our black light room to paint this spooky haunted house! Adults only. BYOB. 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Get into the Fall Fun every weekend at Bedners' Farm Fresh Market!. 🎃 👻 Spookyville 🎃 in Yesteryear Village...
macaronikid.com
A Note From Michelle 10-22-22
I'm not sure where the time went this week. It's flown by and here we are at another weekend. So many fun events are happening this Fall in our community so keep checking our calendar for all your family fun!. Halloween is just a week away, are you ready? Time...
macaronikid.com
Macaroni Skeleton Craft
Happy Halloween! This is a super easy, slightly spooky, craft project that is suitable for ages 3 and up. Dried Pasta: Macaroni, Penne, Bow Ties and whatever else looks fun!. Halloween stickers (optional) Instructions:. 1. Use the white chalk to draw a skeleton onto the black card stock. 2. Apply...
macaronikid.com
👻 Register For BOO Baskets HERE!
Once again this year, Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is spreading Halloween cheer throughout northern Anne Arundel County with our BOO Baskets!. For the second year, we are thrilled to offer BOO Baskets for our subscribers and Facebook followers. Deliveries will be the week of October 24-28. The exact date...
macaronikid.com
Head to Bounce About for All Your Halloween Fun this October!
There is lots of spooky fun going on this October at Bounce About in South Toms River. With indoor bounce and laser tag, it's the premier local spot for all your fall and winter fun! This month they have a few extra special events to keep the kids busy!. Trick...
macaronikid.com
Fall Fest Sun. 10/23
Looking for something fun to do on Sunday? Texas Roadhouse is hosting a fall fest from 11AM-1PM!. And the best part? It's totally FREE - no cost to you to participate in the fun activities!
Comments / 0