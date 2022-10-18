Read full article on original website
Related
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan’s live-in boyfriend also was arrested. Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston, awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities. It was not clear Friday whether either had an attorney. The brother and sister were severely malnourished and told police that abuse had been occurring for months, according to affidavit from a Harris County constable in Houston. They told authorities that Duncan handcuffed them, forced them to drink bleach and other household cleaners, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths “if they talked too much,” the affidavit said.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Black YouTuber visits ‘America’s most racist town’, trolls residents
A Black YouTuber visited what he called “America’s most racist town” in Boone County, Arkansas, to troll residents.Poudii, a creator known for prank videos, visited a supermarket in Harrison, dressed in a “Trump was right about everything” t-shirt to interview locals.Inside the store, a young man says he’s “not racist” before adding “mixed children don’t come out right.”The YouTuber also visits neighbouring town Zinc, where he claims the head of the KKK lives, where a man tells him that a white rock on the ground is better than him as it “serves a purpose.”Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle’s co-star responds to Deal or No Deal ‘bimbo’ claimsWallaby hops through Gateshead in second marsupial spotting in three yearsWhoopi Goldberg criticises Meghan Markle’s Deal or no Deal ‘bimbo’ comment
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Braces Carly Fans Before Revealing a ‘New Side to Her’
The emotional experience in Jacksonville will have a visible impact on the Port Charles character. Things have been a bit stressful for General Hospital’s Carly as of late and given some of the memories of the past that she’s been forced to faced, well, they are going to have an effect on how she faces life — for a little while, anyway. In the latest issues of Soap Opera Digest, Laura Wright reflected on her character’s time in Jacksonville, Florida and how it will impact her future.
Experts are warning the owner of a TikTok-famous emu against kissing and cuddling the bird after she said he had avian flu, calling it 'extremely dangerous'
The owner of the TikTok famous Emmanuel the Emu, Taylor Blake, recently revealed that he had Avian Flu but continued to post photos kissing him.
21 Books To Help You Celebrate Ace Week
That’s right, it’s Ace Week! And as an ace (and aro) person who reads constantly, you better believe I have a big ol’ list of asexual-spectrum books for you.
Family's mysterious 'Stranger Things' Halloween decoration wows
An Illinois family’s “Stranger Things” decoration for Halloween has gone viral on TikTok.
When We Were Young ticket owners lament Las Vegas festival’s decision to cancel at last moment
When We Were Young ticket owners are reacting to the music festival’s cancellation.On Saturday (22 October), hours before the Las Vegas event was scheduled to begin, organisers announced they were not proceeding due to a weather warning.“The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30 to 40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts,” the statement read.“We have no other choice than to cancel today’s When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority. This was not a decision...
Good News Network
She Built a $15,000 Cottage in the Back Yard For a Brother With Autism: ‘The change has been incredible’
A woman built her brother a little house in her back garden and says it’s been a “game-changer” to give him the independence he needs. Tiffany Chou moved back to Hawaii from New York City to look after her 33-year-old brother, who has autism, after hearing that he was unhappy in his residential home.
macaronikid.com
4 Fall Fun Sensory Projects for Toddlers
There’s a crisp cool breeze outdoors and the streets and sidewalks are littered with beautifully colored leaves. Autumn has arrived, and with it the excitement of one of our favorite holidays: Halloween!! Here are some perfectly spooky activities that will delight your child’s sense of touch and enhance their fine motor coordination in the process. These projects can get a bit messy, so make sure to wear a smock and put a washable cloth/mat on your workspace (a garbage bag back works in a pinch, or a cardboard box).
macaronikid.com
Families are Invited to Mad Scientist Fun Day
Dubuque, Iowa – The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium is getting geared up for Mad Scientist Fun Day on Sunday, Oct. 30. Families are invited to come to the River Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and take part in many “mad scientist” themed activities. The campus is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
macaronikid.com
Stuck Inside? 14 Fun Inside Activities For Kids
We're here to help! Here are 14 ideas for indoor fun with your kids:. If you have tons of LEGOs (like us!), grab a few small buckets or food storage containers and scoop up a random assortment for each person. Set a timer and start building! What cool things do your kids come up with? You can give your kids a theme if they need help getting started. They can build a spaceship, a car, an animal, or a skyscraper, for instance.
macaronikid.com
Fall Family Fun Guide
Locally Decorated Homes | Haunted Houses | Apple/Pumpkin Picking | Fall Family Activities | Trick or Treat Times | Trunk or Treats | Non-Scary Halloween Events. If looking at decorated houses or decorating your house for Fall/Halloween is part of your Fall Family Fun. We can create a guide with a map, similar to the one we do for the winter season. We love our forms, so we have a form for you to fill out and we'll create the guide for you.
macaronikid.com
Macaroni KID Scottsdale FREE Fall Festival
Presented by Macaroni KID Scottsdale Fall Festival. Join us on Saturday, October 22nd at The Arizona Boardwalk! Studio 8 EE will be bringing the entertainment center stage while the kids participate in Trick-or-Treating and more!! The parents can enjoy our various Local Vendors and eating yummy food from a variety of restaurants on property.
macaronikid.com
Fall Fest Sun. 10/23
Looking for something fun to do on Sunday? Texas Roadhouse is hosting a fall fest from 11AM-1PM!. And the best part? It's totally FREE - no cost to you to participate in the fun activities!
Comments / 0