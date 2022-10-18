Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
Zacuto turns to mobile creators with its new Smart Z-Finder viewfinder for smartphones
Zacuto, the company famous for its high-end (and expensive) cinema rig accessories has turned to smartphones with their latest release, the Smart Z-Finder. As with many of Zacuto’s more popular products over the years, this one’s a viewfinder. Except it’s not for cinema cameras or even mirrorless cameras. This one takes aim at mobile creators. It’s designed for smartphones.
DIY Photography
The KineCAM is a DIY instant camera that prints out animated kinegrams
It’s been a long time since I’ve seen a kinegram. While the term “kinegram” wasn’t really coined until the late 1990s, the process has actually been around since the 1890s. I remember they seemed to be quite popular in some kids’ toys in the 1980s before the world started getting more digital and then they kind of disappeared for the most part.
DIY Photography
Blackmagic has officially announced DaVinci Resolve coming to the iPad before the end of 2022
Teased briefly by Apple during the iPad Pro M2 announcement, Blackmagic has today officially announced DaVinci Resolve for iPad and provided more details about its features and capabilities. It’ll be available at some point before the end of 2022 from the Apple App Store as a free download, with an upgrade to DaVinci Resolve Studio available as an in-app purchase.
DIY Photography
ZY Optics completes its MFT cine lens lineup with the new Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm T1.0 MFT Cine
ZY Optics has announced the newest in their T1 lens in their cinema lens lineup. The Mitakon 50mm T1.0 MFT Cine joins the 17mm, 25mm and 35mm T1.0 lenses announced last year to complete their Micro Four Thirds cine lens lineup. As with the other lenses in the range, the 50mm T1.0 is very low budget, coming in at only $399 and now you can buy a bundle containing all four lenses which includes a free protective case.
DIY Photography
Hasselblad’s new flagship camera doesn’t shoot video. Here’s why
Hasselblad recently launched its latest 100MP flagship camera, the X2D 100c. The camera is the third medium-format mirrorless camera that the company has produced and follows the success of the 50MP X1D-50c and X1D II 50C. The X2D 100C houses a 100-megapixel back-side illuminated CMOS sensor, delivering up to 15 stops of dynamic range with a 16-bit colour depth.
DIY Photography
The PortKeys LH5P II monitor is also a clever camera remote
If you are shooting video, you know how annoying those built-in camera monitors can be. Even if they are slightly bigger. Even if they tilt. Even if they flip out. They are just not very convenient when you need to do work on a bigger scale. I am not dissing them completely. Some situations call for small built-in monitors. But you want an external monitor when you need accuracy and a bit more real estate. Today, we will look at PortKeys LH5P II, which is not only an on-camera monitor but also a clever camera remote.
DIY Photography
SmallRig announces their new modular MagicFIZ Wireless Follow Focus System
Camera accessory manufacturer SmallRig has now officially announced their new MagicFIZ Wireless Follow Focus System. No stranger to follow-focus systems, SmallRig’s latest release takes the wheel off the camera for remote use by focus pullers for gimbal, shoulder-mounted, or handheld cameras and for those working in a small crew where you can’t always stand behind every camera.
DIY Photography
Report: Instagram’s latest “inspiration” for a new feature is… Myspace
It’s nothing new for Meta to enrich Instagram with features picked up from other popular apps. But here’s an unusual claim: Instagram’s next new feature could come from, believe it or not, MySpace. Mobile developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi recently discovered a cool new feature that...
DIY Photography
The Adaptalux Pod Mini is a small, lightweight power control unit for Adaptalux macro flashes and LED lights
Adaptalux has expanded their mini macro lighting range with the new Adaptalux Pod Mini. It’s a compact and lightweight power supply unit for the Adaptalux Studio Lighting Arms. It offers up to eight hours of battery life and can supply power while charging through its USB-C socket. As well as supplying power, the Pod Mini also acts as the controller for the Adaptalux lighting range.
DIY Photography
Leica has officially announced the Leica M6 reissue – their film camera launch in over 20 years
Leica has officially announced the Leica M6 reissue. It’s a relaunch of its popular M6 35mm film camera and the first new film camera that Leica has launched in over two decades. In fact, it’s been 20 years since Leica stopped making the original M6 back in 2002. It was initially launched in 1984 and Leica says they’ve handmade almost 175,000 Leica M6 cameras, serving photographers all over the world.
DIY Photography
Rotolight goes back to crowdfunding to launch the new NEO 3 Pro and AEOS 2 Pro LED lights
After a successful campaign in 2021, Rotolight has gone back to Indiegogo to launch their new NEO 3 Pro and AOES 2 Pro LED lights. The new lights bring some added features over the non-pro versions, including the “True Aperture Dimming” feature from their Titan LED lights, a bunch of Masters of Light Presets and wireless trigger compatibility with Godox, Profoto and Elinchrom flash systems.
