ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themaneater.com

Homecoming Week kicks off with Dome Lighting Ceremony

This Sunday, MU celebrated the beginning of Homecoming Week through its second annual Light The Dome event, marking a new tradition of turning the dome of Jesse Hall gold to observe the Homecoming season. Participants enjoyed Hot Box Cookies and hot chocolate, provided by Veterans United. The event was coordinated...
COLUMBIA, MO
themaneater.com

MU will hold its annual Homecoming Parade this Saturday at 9 a.m.

MU will hold its Homecoming Parade this Saturday at 9 a.m. The parade will begin on Rollins Street in front of the College of Business and end at the intersection of Broadway and Fifth Street. The parade is one of the many events planned, organized and executed by MU’s Steering...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy