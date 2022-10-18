Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift: Midnights review – poised between self-flagellation and pure bliss
Billed as an album of dark nights of the soul, Midnights finds this most forensic chronicler of the heart reflecting on her past, wondering what might have been different. Breaking with the hazier, more pastoral sound of her last two albums, Midnights most often finds Taylor Swift back in the city, surveying the house party, some R&B moves to the fore: a shoutout to Janet Jackson on Snow on the Beach, Swift’s underpowered duet with Lana Del Rey, and times when brazen Auto-Tune moves the aesthetic forward. One blistering track, Vigilante Shit, could have come from Reputation (2017), the singer’s hard-as-nails riposte to her monstering by Kanye West, by way of Billie Eilish.
Light of Passage review – Crystal Pite’s magnificent dance of life
Crystal Pite is an extraordinary choreographer. Her uniqueness is not her talent for making dances for large groups of people that unfold with a silken energy, filling huge stages with ripples of movement. It’s not even her skill at carving dances that seem at once weightless and freighted with depth.
Faith, Hope and Carnage by Nick Cave and Sean O’Hagan review – a lament, a celebration, a howl
The musician and journalist discuss love, death, drugs and religion in these astonishing, heart-rending conversations. On 14 July 2015, Nick Cave’s life changed irrevocably when his 15-year-old son, Arthur, died after falling from a sea cliff near the family’s home in Brighton. The grief this unleashed was absolute, immersive, a brutal upending of both body and soul that Cave remembers with devastating clarity: “Grief was pounding through my body with an audible roar, and despair was bursting through the tips of my fingers… We tend to see grief as an emotional state, but it is also an atrocious destabilising assault upon the body. So much so that it can feel terminal.” From the outset, and whether he liked it or not, Cave’s grief was a public affair. He and Susie, his fashion designer wife of 23 years, were forced to issue a brief public statement appealing for privacy after the death of their “beautiful, happy, loving boy”. You dearly hope the tabloids respected it.
