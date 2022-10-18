ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Keenan Allen, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson affecting Week 7 WR rankings

By Jovan Alford
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? Latest updates on newest 49ers RB for Week 7

The 49ers just got a lot more dangerous. They acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers on Thursday night, pending a physical. San Francisco sent four draft picks back Carolina's way, but none are first-rounders. The Niners don't own their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft; they traded it to the Dolphins in the deal for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, which turned into Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

How new 49ers weapon Christian McCaffrey fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense, now and later

The 49ers haven't had a Pro Bowl-caliber feature running back back in nearly a decade. Their trade with the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey changes that. Coach Kyle Shanahan, in five plus seasons in San Francisco, has had a productive rushing attack with a variety of backs post Frank Gore, from Carlos Hyde to Jeff Wilson Jr. None of them provided the same running and receiving upside McCaffrey will.
ng-sportingnews.com

Betting and fantasy fallout from Christian McCaffrey's trade to the San Francisco 49ers: How does this move impact futures odds and other running backs?

The Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on and the fantasy and betting implications of the move are massive. It confirms the total rebuild for Carolina, while potentially lifting San Francisco above its divisional foes (all four NFC West teams have three wins). Naturally, our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Saints vs. Cardinals in Week 7

Will we finally get another good "Thursday Night Football" matchup in Week 7? NFL fans are hoping so after a lackluster two weeks for the program. There were just a combined 40 points and two touchdowns scored in Week 5's Colts-Broncos and Week 6's Commanders-Bears games. The contests were close and competitive, but it seems like it has been an eternity since there was a high-scoring game on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Panthers RB depth chart: Will Chuba Hubbard or D'Onta Foreman start after Christian McCaffrey trade?

The Panthers confirmed their status as NFL trade deadline sellers late Thursday when they announced that they had traded star running back Christian McCaffrey. Carolina dealt McCaffrey to the 49ers in exchange for four future draft picks. The deal did not contain a first-round pick, but San Francisco is reportedly sending four mid-rounders the Panthers, three of them in the 2023 draft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? Cardinals WR to make 2022 debut after failed PED test

The Cardinals are getting one of the top playmaking receivers in the NFL back following a contentious six-week suspension. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play his first game of the season in the Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Saints. Arizona activated him to its 53-man roster on Monday, providing quarterback Kyler Murray with a much-needed boost in the receiving corps.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers single-game tournaments

In the last game of the Week 7 Sunday NFL slate, the 3-3 Miami Dolphins look to end their three-game losing skid, welcoming in the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC). The Dolphins enter this inner-conference battle as 7-point favorites, with the over/under set at 45.5 total points. This primetime matchup features a ton of young star power on both sides of the field, making it enjoyable for DFS players to throw a FanDuel single-game lineup together.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The Saints and Cardinals will kick off Week 7 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing skid, but they are two-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 44.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams have a couple of key players on the injury report (James Conner, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston), which is not ideal for those putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup. However, we still have Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Olave, among others, in play, so plenty of points will be scored in NFL DFS contests.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Handcuffs Depth Chart 2022: Find sleepers, key backups on fantasy football waiver wires

Given the wear and tear of a 17-game NFL regular season, it's an unfortunate reality that one of your fantasy running backs gets hurt. A winning strategy includes acquiring the backups (aka "handcuffs) to your starting RBs to fill out your bench spots. Understanding how a team utilizes their RBs, whether it's a bellcow who's out there for all three downs (Najee Harris, Dalvin Cook) or a committee with no true "RB1" (Broncos, Texans) factors into your handcuffing approach. All it takes is one snap, whether it be in the preseason or in Week 4 to completely change the complexion of a team's RB depth chart.
WASHINGTON STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Russell Wilson, Kenny Pickett affecting Week 7 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

While they aren't atop our Week 7 QB rankings, some fantasy owners out there are likely trending toward starting Russell Wilson and Kenny Pickett this week with four high-quality QBs on bye. Wilson and Pickett landed on their team's injury reports to begin the week, so knowing the latest updates will be key ahead of your start 'em, sit 'em decisions this week.

