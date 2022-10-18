Read full article on original website
ttusports.com
Golden Eagles win fourth straight with 3-1 rally at SEMO
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Tennessee Tech volleyball fought tooth-and-nail for a resurgent, 3-1 victory at Southeast Missouri Friday evening, rallying from an early 1-0 deficit in Houck Field House. The Golden Eagles moved into sole possession of second place in the current Ohio Valley Conference standings, sitting at...
ttusports.com
Golden Eagle cross country and track & field alumni invited back for Nov. 5 luncheon
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – All Golden Eagle cross country and track & field alumni are invited back to Cookeville and the Tennessee Tech University campus for Homecoming on Nov. 5, 2022 to join in the program's alumni celebration. Tech head coach Peter Dalton will host all alumni of the program...
