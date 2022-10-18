Read full article on original website
Eagle Scout Brett Westhauser, of Troop 4, Completes Project for Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook
Brett Westhauser, an Eagle Scout with Troop 4 in Montgomery, recently completed his Eagle Scout Project for the Alabama Nature Center (ANC) in Millbrook. He built five moveable archery platforms for one of the ANC Archery Ranges. Brett raised all the funds necessary for his project and was assisted by members of his troop on construction of the platforms.
The Coosa Candy Crawl is coming to Downtown Wetumpka Oct. 27!
Join Main Street Wetumpka for the Coosa Candy Crawl! Dress in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat through our local downtown businesses and table sponsors. Is your business or organization interested in sponsoring a trick-or-treat table at the event? Registration is $20 and goes towards event costs! Table sponsors are required to bring their own table, decorations, and a minimum of 2500 pieces of candy.
Pumpkins, Food and Fun Draw Tremendous Crowd for First Night in Prattville
For the opening night of the Annual Prattville Parade of Pumpkins Friday, it was difficult to determine if the kids or the adults were more into the “spirit” of the season. A huge crowd moved through the entire downtown area, the Barrel Trail, the Glow Trail and the displays of creative pumpkins. Food trucks and restaurants fed the hungry, and shoppers filled the businesses that stayed open late for the event.
